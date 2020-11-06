ADATA Launches Diwali Lightning Sale, Attractive Special Discount on XPG Products

ADATA, a manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules and NAND Flash storage application products and accessories, will be launching Amazon Diwali Lighten Sale on 6th November 2020. With festive season underway, ADATA announced a bunch of new offers on their XPG line of products such as Precog headset, Summoner Cherry MX RGB blue, Red and silver Keyboard and XPG Primer mouse.

Speaking about this year’s festive offers, Sachin Sharma, Country Manager – India at ADATA Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd. “At ADATA, we aim to provide solutions that offer more value to our customers. Adding greater joy on Diwali, this year ADATA brings exciting offers on its XPG gaming products. Through these exciting offers and discounts, we want to ensure that our customer’s joy lasts long and this is a small endeavor on our part to add sparkle to this festive season.”

Sachin further added, “We always plan to constantly engage with our customers to not only deliver the best product and solutions, but also to ensure that we are among the top gaming brands in our customer’s consideration set. We are delighted to sell and enable access to the latest gaming technology and features at the most cost-effective prices to all customers across India.”

The XPG Precog comes out swinging with an affordable headset that offers superior sound quality in both its drivers and its mic. Three different voicings ensure that the Precog offers a solid experience whether one is listening to music, watching movies or gaming. The wired gaming headset is allegedly the world’s very first dual-driver gaming headset featuring a pair of electrostatic transducers. Apart from the electrostatic drivers, the headset also incorporates two 40mm dynamic neodymium drivers for bass response. Gamers can also pick from various modes such as Surround Sound, FPS and Music as per situational needs.

The XPG Summoner is a solid keyboard with its thick sandblasted metal top frame, thick plastic base, rubber feet, and Cherry MX switches rated for 50 million key presses. It has seven preset RGB modes, and six preset static colors. It can store up to five macro programs of up to 40 keys, and has full media controls including a dedicated volume adjustment knob with tactile feedback. ADATA/XPG offers three versions of the board, with a choice among Cherry MX key-switch types: Cherry MX Speed Silver (fast-response, shallow-trigger keys), Cherry MX Red (with a linear press and a light-touch feel), and Cherry MX Blue (classically clicky).

XPG has always impressed us with its elegant and comfortable design with its devices. The PRIMER mouse provides a comfortable sculpted body design made of Double-Shot PBT, which is a soft, durable and easy to clean material and won’t wear down or fade after prolonged use, with sweat-proof and anti-slip molded at side handles for added comfort during long gaming sessions as well as a tactile scroll wheel for smooth control.