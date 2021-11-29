ACT Fibernet upgrades internet broadband plans in Hyderabad

ACT Fibernet recently upgraded speed and data limits for its existing fixed term broadband plans in Hyderabad.

ACT Fibernet was recognised as Hyderabad’s No 1 and fastest broadband service as per Inmobi Pulse research conducted in Apr’-May’ 21. It is the best broadband for streaming in Hyderabad. In terms of market share based on Nielsen study dated Oct’2019, ACT Fibernet also emerged as Hyderabad’s No.1 wired broadband.

Internet has become an inseparable part of human life since the pandemic pushed people into a confined space. Delivering internet to the people with a promising experience has grown to be a challenge as people depend on it now more than ever. Keeping that in mind and to ensure the best internet experience is delivered to its customers ACT Fibernet has revamped its existing plan in the city of Hyderabad at no additional cost.

The plans upgrades are, ACT Max 500 has been upgraded to 1000 GB data limit with 40 Mbps speed from 500 GB data limit. ACT Max 700 and ACT Max 1075 have been upgraded to unlimited data with 75 Mbps and 150 Mbps speed compared to its previous offering of 1000 GB and 2000 GB data limit respectively.