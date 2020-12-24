ACT Fibernet Rolls Out ‘Unlimited Data’ in Chennai

ACT Fibernet, one of India’s largest fiber broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider) today announced unlimited data and upgraded speed limits for all internet broadband plans in Chennai. These revamped plans will be available to customers across the city beginning 24th December 2020, at no additional cost.

In addition to being a leading internet service provider in the country, ACT Fibernet has been verified by Ookla as Chennai’s Fastest Wired Broadband. This move is in line with the brand’s promise of “Feel the advantage” and promises faster speeds, greater connectivity, and superior networks across its customer base.

Not just on speed, ACT Fibernet has also won the accolade of being the Best Broadband for Streaming in Chennai basis InMobi Study done in Sep ’20, thus enabling its customers to experience the best of entertainment seamlessly.

The ACT Basic, ACT Blaze, ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm and ACT Lightning have been upgraded to unlimited internet usage with industry defined data limit of 3300 GB FUP.

Speaking on the upgrade, Sandeep Gupta, COO, Atria Convergence Technologies said, “ Our objective has always been to provide superior speeds, streaming experience and enhance service. Our customers in Chennai always experience the best that ACT has to offer. We are the fastest broadband network in Chennai as verified by Ookla and more recently the people of Chennai have ascertained ACT Fibernet to be Best Broadband for Streaming.

With our new upgraded speeds and unlimited data plans in Chennai , our customers will now be able to work, study, stream, cast and play better ensuring that they truly Feel the ACT Advantage”