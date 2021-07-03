ACT Fibernet Ranked 32 Among India’s 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2021: GPTW

ACT Fibernet, one of India’s wired ISPs (Internet Service Provider), announced that, the company has been identified as one of India’s 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021 by the Great Place to Work Institute for the fifth consecutive year. ACT Fibernet, ranked 32nd in the largest workplace culture study in the country.

ACT Fibernet has earned this recognition by creating a Great Place to Work for all the employees and excelling on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. Over 850 organizations participated in the Great Place to Work® Assessment, over 700 reached the final evaluation level, and 100 companies were named the best.

Speaking on the win, Ms. Shefali Mohapatra, Chief People Officer, ACT Fibernet, said, “We are honored and humbled to be recognized as one among the top 50 of India’s best companies for work for in 2021 by ‘Great Place to Work Institute’. While the past year has been challenging, we continued to focus on sustaining a healthy, conducive and performance driven work environment. It is indeed encouraging to see the results of our efforts. We see this award as confirmation that our organization is making a real difference and influencing best practices”.

Great Place to Work Certification is the highly acclaimed & most definitive ‘Employer-of-Choice’ recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. The awarding organization, Great Place to Work Institute, is the ‘Global Authority’ for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance Culture. Considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in Workplace Culture Assessment, Great Place to Work identifies Best Workplaces solely based on Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization.