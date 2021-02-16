ACT Fibernet donates Mobile Modular ICU units to Bengaluru KC General Hospital to beat Covid-19

In its support to fight Covid-19, ACT Fibernet donated 2 state-of-the-art mobile modular ICU units to KC General Hospital, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. Each of the units is equipped with modern facilities and will be installed at the hospital to treat Covid-19 cases. Honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S Yediyurappa inaugurated the facility in the presence of Dy. Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr C. N. Ashwathnarayan, Home Minister of Karnataka, Mr. Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister, Dr Sudhakar, Addl. Chief Secretary of Health, Mr. Jawaid Akhtar and Health Commissioner, Mr Pankaj Pandey.

Even when the country has granted authorization for the use of Covid-19 vaccines and has started the process by vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk group, the spread of the virus is still prevalent in India. While the government along with the healthcare department is relentlessly working to lower the spread of infection and case fatality rates, it is important to collaborate with them and be part of the fight against Covid-19.

Each unit has 5 beds with state-of-the-art facilities, medical air-conditioned to maintain 22-25 Deg C, provision to provide 12, 16 fresh air, HEPA filter with Efficiency: 99.999% Down to 0.3μ and Pre & inter Filter.

Specialized AHU & Refrigeration to cater to the high demand and contained UV treatment to kill pathogens in the supply & exhaust air.

Talking during the inauguration, Hon’ble Dy. Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr C. N. Ashwathnarayan, the brain behind this project said, “This is a state of art ICU complex at K. C. General Hospital at Malleswaram which would cater to downtrodden people in North and West Bangalore. This has been possible due to the support from Hon’ble Chief Minister and mainly the donors.My heartfelt thanks to ACT for this contribution which goes a long way in providing excellent medical service in this region.”

“ACT Fibernet always believed in supporting the community we operate in and give back to the society whenever possible. We trust that this contribution will help KC General Hospital in providing the extra ICU capacity they need to serve the patients suffering from COVID-19.” said Mr. BalaMalladi, Chief Executive Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.

ACT Fibernet truly believes in taking care of their community and is focused on strengthening its commitment towards society, especially during the unprecedented COVID-19 times.