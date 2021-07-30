Acer’s Predator-Branded Memory & Personal Storage Products

Acer’s new Predator Apollo memory module series offers speed, style and special lighting. Its ultra-high frequency, ultra-low timing, and overclocking capabilities will satisfy even the most speed-thirsty gamers.

The Predator Apollo series feature RGB lighting that synchronizes with most mainstream motherboard software to allow eight eye-catching independent lighting areas, 16 million RGB color values and 10+ light effects.

Built with the best components, the Predator Apollo memory modules come with an impressive 10-layer PCB, aluminum heatsink, 15μm gold-plated contacts and the highest quality B-dies to ensure top level performance. With Apollo as part of their gear (incorporating Intel XMP 2.0), gamers can now jump to overclocking with one click.

To complement the Predator Apollo series, a range of Predator Talos memory modules are built with an 8-layer PCB, ultra-low timing, and high-efficiency zinc-alloy heatsink to guarantee better performance, higher endurance, and an extremely satisfying experience for users.

In solid state storage, the new Predator GM3500 delivers faster load times for games, applications, and movies. It’s lighter than regular drives and better able to withstand movement and drops. It also uses less energy, allowing computers to run cooler.

This high-performance GM3500 model is PCIe Gen 3×4, NVMe 1.3 compliant with 3400/3000MB/s read-write speeds while the Advanced LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) on-board improves performance using powerful error correcting code algorithms.

More customers now realize the benefits of solid-state drives and want to upgrade their current desktop and laptop systems. Predator-branded SSDs bring them the speed (and capacity) they need to make their work run faster and their gameplay stress-free.

With the rapid growth in the gaming and esports industry, the Predator high-end storage and memory product lines will expand, providing consumers with even more options to upgrade.

The products are available on the channel and the price for Acer GM3500 512GB SSD is INR 11700/-, Acer GM3500 1TB SSD is INR 24500/-, Acer APOLLO 16GB DDR4 RAM 3200 8GB X 2 is INR 21000/-