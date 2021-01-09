Acer Unveils Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics

Acer unveiled its first Chromebook with new AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon graphics—the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H/ CP514-HH). This power combined with a durable, stylish design and long battery life make the Chromebook more than capable of handling all the applications consumers need as they work and learn from home.

Also, Acer will offer the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1W/ CP514-WH) which comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor and the business capabilities of Chrome OS unlocked to support business customers.

“The pairing of AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with a durable design makes the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 an excellent choice for users that need to get work done at home,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Users will be blown away by the new level of responsiveness and performance provided by the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors. Plus, the Ryzen 7 3700C Processor offers the best graphics available in an AMD-powered Chromebook, so our customers can take advantage of the growing range of apps and extensions to tackle even more challenging projects.”

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is Acer’s first to utilize the latest generation of new high-performance AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors. Based on the powerful “Zen” architecture, the AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors ensure consistent responsiveness, fast boot times and long battery life. As a result, everything is fast on the new Chromebook, whether streaming content, utilizing multiple apps simultaneously or running office productivity tools. The new Chromebook can even help customers tackle more challenging projects for work and school such as video editing and coding.

The Chromebook Spin 514 also includes state-of-the-art AMD Radeon Graphics for enhanced gameplay, streaming and content creation. Models with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors will come with powerful AMD Radeon™ Vega Mobile Graphics built in.

The power-efficient AMD processor technology contributes to the Chromebook Spin 514’s thin-and-light design that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life and can be easily taken anywhere, just 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) light and a mere 17.35 mm thin (0.68 inches). In addition, the Chromebook Spin 514 comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB storage .

The device features a convertible design that can be opened a full 360-degrees, enabling its touchscreen display to be used for collaboration, sharing, presenting or typing in a variety of spaces and environments. It is available in three colors: Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514: The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 provides security, enterprise capabilities and cost savings, helping businesses manage devices at scale. Chromebook Enterprise unlocks the built-in business capabilities of Chrome OS and Acer Chromebooks by enabling IT to secure, orchestrate and power the cloud workforce. The offering also creates a secure and productive environment for cloud-based workers. IT departments will appreciate the comprehensive security features integrated into the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, and IT administrators will find it easy to control updates, configure apps, utilize extensions to increase browser functionality, update policies, and more with web-based management.