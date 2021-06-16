Acer SA100 2.5″ SATA lll SSD Offers High Speed and Excellent Performance

The Acer SA100 2.5″ SSD uses the popular SATA interface, supporting SATA 6 Gb/s. Compatible with major mainstream brands of notebooks and desktops, the SA 100 offers a maximum storage space of 1.92 TB. As the latest generation of SATA SSD, the SA100 2.5″ SSD is built with a high-performance master controller solution and original high-quality3D NAND wafers. SA100 2.5″ SSD offers quality performance to upgrade the performance of the computer and improve the response speed of programs.

SA100 2.5″ SSD has a capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB; form Factor: 80mm M.2 (80mm SATA B Key); Reliable QLC, TLC and MLC NAND type flash. It is electrically fully complied with the SATA-II/SATA-III standards, complied with the slot B primary key SSD SATA pin out, modules with the “B” and “M” key for ultimate performance SSD or cache data retention: JESD47 compliant. Moreover, it has S.M.A.R.T. command transport (SCT) technology, enhanced endurance by dynamic/static wear-levelling, hardware LDPC ECC engine. Its integrity under power-cycling, spec meet Next Generation Form Factor (NGFF -xx-B-M) and 100% tested HW sets it apart from the others.

The product has excellent features like high speed. The SA100 2.5″ SSD reaches areading speed of up to 560 MB/s,with a high-speed data read and write performance to significantly improve the speed of starting-up device and loading applications. It possesses high quality performance as it is built with four flash memory channel masters and original high-quality 3D NAND flash memory wafers, this solid-state SATA III drive provides ultra-highperformance for computerupgrade.

It has low power consumption, longer battery life. Even in the 1.92 TB version, the maximum power consumption of the SA100 2.5″ SSD is only 1.97 W, far lower than mainstream SATA SSDs in the market. This SSD reduces the energy consumption of your computer – and even increasesthe battery life.

SA100 2.5″ SSD has an optional capacity up to1.92 TB, one can easily expand the storage space of your computer to store more data, photo, gaming, and video files. Acer SA100 2.5″ SATA lll SSD comes with a three year limited warranty, service channels are available to support your inquiries & numerous professional certifications including security. The SA100 2.5″ SSD comes with a 3-year warranty.