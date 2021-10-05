Acer Launches Six new Laptops with Windows 11 Pre-installed

ACER unveiled a range of laptops with the latest Windows 11 operating system aimed at consumers looking for power-packed performance in an ultra-thin stylish design built around Windows 11.

Windows 11 provides a calm and creative space where you can pursue your passions through a fresh experience. From a rejuvenated Start menu to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 on Acer PCs is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way. Access the apps you need, stay organized, and easily navigate with tools like Snap layouts and multiple desktops to maximize your productivity. Connect instantly to the people you care about right from your desktop with Microsoft Teams. Call or chat for free all day, regardless of what device they’re on. With Microsoft Edge and a multitude of Widgets you can choose from, you can quickly stay up to date with the news and information that matters most to you. Easily find the apps you need and the shows you love to watch in the new Microsoft Store. The new Windows is available on the widest array of Acer PCs, bringing you the latest innovations in touch, pen, and voice, making it easy to find the best, most affordable device for you.

The laptops also come pre-loaded with Office 2021. In-Office 2021, you’ll find new inking tools, data types, functions, translation and editing tools, motion graphics, ease-of-use features, and so much more.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, stated, “We are thrilled to launch our new products with new Windows 11 OS that represent a significant leap forward in design, ease of use, security, responsiveness, and connectivity for our customers who wants to blend work, life, and passion-projects on-the-go. Acer laptops with Windows 11 give the best way to enjoy the new OS. Our close collaboration with Microsoft has enabled us to bring a wide range of Windows 11 laptops to market at the launch date and shows our commitment to our customers to bring the best to the market first.”

Farhana Haque, Country Head – Devices, Microsoft India, said, “While PCs have always been essential in work and home life, this year showed us just how fundamental the PC is to our daily life and how important professional and personal connection really is. Completely reimagined and simplified, Windows 11 is built to instantly connect you to the people you care about, the apps you want, the information you need, and the games you love. The Microsoft partner community has been at the center of how we bring technologies and business transformation to customers around the world for decades. Windows 11 provides a new platform for our devices partners to deliver on the promise of digital transformation for customers across organizations and industries. We are excited to partner with Acer to present Windows 11, the Windows that brings you closer to what you love.”