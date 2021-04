Acer Launches Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 5600H Series Processor for PC Gamers

Acer India unveiled the Nitro 5 gaming laptop powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5600H high performance processor that comes in 2 new graphics card options which includes the 2nd Generation Ray Tracing Cores & 3rd Generation Tensor Cores powered NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card along with NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card for power-packed gaming, multi-tasking and editing. The powerful processor and graphics capabilities combine to help gamers get the most of the 15.6″ screen with a large screen-to-body ratio that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience. Nitro 5 adds to the gaming experience with the outstanding audio using TrueHarmony technology, and with DTS: X Ultra which features optimized bass, clarity, precision and 6 custom content modes with smart amplifier which supports Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS license integrated.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “Our new Nitro 5 comes fully loaded with the latest technology and features to give gamers an edge and offer a whole new level of immersive gaming experience. We have pioneered advanced cooling solutions to boost gamers’ in-game experience and this helps the Nitro 5 to deliver all the power consistently. Our close collaboration with AMD has brought powerful computing experiences to consumers which is unmatched at this price point and we are thrilled to bring them to the Indian market.”

Dominating specs-Both the variant comes powered with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Hexa-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure the laptop for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 2TB HDD support, Memory upgradable up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM.

Visual treat: Acer’s latest Nitro 5 laptop allows users to enjoy their preferred games in extraordinary detail with the 15.6-inch FHD IPS display supporting a 144 Hz refresh rate which delivers blur-free gaming.

Cool Down under fireNitro 5 features Acer CoolBoost technology with quad exhaust port design that keeps the system temperature at an ideal level for reliable gaming performance. Gamers can monitor the Nitro 5 with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more.

Focus Gameplay with Killer Ethernet and Super Connectivity-Nitro 5 adopt Killer™ Ethernet E2600 that delivers incredible network experiences – low latency gaming, smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats.

Breaking the Sound BarrierBetter audio delivers a viable advantage as well as a more immersive experience. With DTS: X Ultra, adding precise sound sources in a 3D nature relative to the player and enhancing the user’s ability to hear and locate opponents and identify other key environmental sounds.

Pricing and Availability:Nitro 5 featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is available on Acer Exclusive stores and Acer online store and on Flipkart from 9th April onwards.