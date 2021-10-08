Acer launches its exclusive showroom at Varanasi Inaugurated by Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani

Acer, one of the world’s top ICT companies has launched its mall at Varanasi Mall which is inaugurated by Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Sr. Director Sales – Acer India. The brand has been doing its best to provide the best offers to the customers all across the country.

The store will showcase laptops, desktops, Chromebook, monitors, projectors, tablets and all the items that come under the purview of the brand.

This store at Varanasi has been launched keeping in mind the needs of the customers. Varanasi is one of the most important locations in Northern India and the brand felt that the launch of a mall would enable the people to get the best of Acer products.

Acer also enjoys a presence in over 2,500 multi-brand stores pan India. The brand has already ramped up the count of our exclusive stores to 200 across the country by the year-end with product experience zones. Acer wants to have a strong foothold in the Indian market.

The exclusive store would enable the people of Varanasi to come and see the product and understand the quality of Acer. This store will have access to plethora of the Acer’s products and people of Varanasi will be happy to experience its products. We at Acer are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.”

Acer has always tried to focus on boosting the channel partners and by launching this store at Varanasi, the brand will enhance the channel focus.

Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike.