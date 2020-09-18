Acer Launches Intel-powered Predator Helios 300 and Triton 300 Laptops

Acer has announced the launch of the latest generation of its Predator laptop in India. The two new refreshed gaming laptops include – Predator Helios 300 and Triton 300 in India. The next-generation Triton 300 and Helios 300 are equipped with 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics to deliver outstanding gaming performance. Both the laptops will be available across online and offline retail channels starting next week.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “Our latest Predator gaming line-up is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processors and some of the most groundbreaking and advanced cooling technologies available today. As one of the leading PC makers in the gaming industry in India, we consistently strive to offer cutting edge technologies to equip gamers who prioritize competitive esports gaming as well as other gamers who want to push the limits of performance, comfort of use, and reassurance.”

Commenting on the launch Rahul Malhotra, Director – Retail, Intel India said, “Intel continues to push the frequency envelope to deliver amazing PC gaming experiences. The 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors power the ultimate portable systems for gamers, delivering performance that enables incredible, immersive game play even while recording and streaming. The Acer Predator gaming range packs desktop-caliber performance that gamers can take anywhere.”

Acer’s Predator Helios 300 has raised the bar high for gaming laptops, offering the best performance. Now available with the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™H-series processors delivering faster frequencies, with up to six cores and 12 threads to enable immersive gaming experiences, amazing responsiveness and consistent in-game performance. Combined with upto NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design, and up to 240Hz refresh, 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 3 ms overdrive, the newest Helios 300 has paved its reputation as one of the most powerful and feature-packed yet affordably-priced gaming laptop available. Fully connected with Killer’s E26001 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i and Control Center 2.0. It also supports up to 32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, 2 PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration along with up to 2TB Hard Disk Drive, delivering the speed and storage necessary to maintain large libraries of AAA games and movies.

Acer’s powerful but slim Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop has been refreshed to include a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processor packed with incredible performance typically only available from desktops, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz display refresh rate. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display also features a 3 ms response time that supports 100% of the sRGB color space, making it ideal for both gaming and content creation. Stay connected always with Killer Killer DoubleShot™ Pro, it ensure never lose a match due to latency to handle your web woes via Killer Control Center and Killer xTend. Additionally, it supports HDMI 2.0, mini-DP 1.4, USB3.2 Type-C, and upgradeable to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules, up to 3TB SSD through M.2 SSD x 3 (one PCIe, two combo) providing plenty of storage plus the lightning-fast transfer rates and speed that gamers crave. The Predator Triton 300 is also qualified under Microsoft’s definition of a “Modern Device”