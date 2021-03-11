Acer Launches Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA RTX 3060 Graphics Card

Acer India unveiled its much-awaited Nitro 5 gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card in India. The latest Nitro 5 comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processor that enable immersive gaming experiences with ability to play AAA titles easily. The laptop packs an RBG-backlit keyboard, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and upto 32GB RAM for an incredibly fast performance with state of the art cooling using CoolBoost technology.

Nitro 5 allows users to enjoy their favorite games in exceptional detail with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate and 3 ms (milliseconds) response time for an ultra-smooth gaming experience. With DTS: X Ultra, sounds are clear and can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape, allowing you to hear where your opponents are coming from with pinpoint precision.

Speaking on this occasion, Sudhir Goel, CBO, Acer India, said, “With the new Nitro 5 gaming laptop using the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, we are entering a new era of high-performance gaming. Our Nitro 5 gaming laptop range has been a huge success in the Indian market and provides the perfect stepping stone to competitive e-sports. The close collaboration between Acer and NVIDIA has resulted in a laptop which has the performance, design, cooling and portability which is unmatched at this price point and we are excited to bring this to the Indian market.”

Vishal Dhupar, MD, NVIDIA South Asia, said, “A new era of laptops begins today featuring the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, with the launch of the Acer Nitro 5. This next-gen laptop will increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, accelerate performance dramatically, and introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs. Along with this, the new series laptop promises to deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in top game titles.”

Control over the game world with the combined power of a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Acer’s latest Nitro 5 laptop allows users to enjoy their favorite games in exceptional detail with the brilliant 15.6-inch FHD IPS display. It boosted the screen-to-body ratio to 80% with narrow 7.02mm bezels. With 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time it delivers blur free gaming.

Nitro 5 features Acer CoolBoost technology that keeps the system temperature at optimal level for consistent gaming performance. Users can monitor and manage the Nitro 5 with NitroSense, accessible with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more. With the new Nitro, users can spice things up with the 4-zone RGB keyboard and take command of the inner workings of the laptop via the dedicated NitroSense Key. WASD and arrow keys are also highlighted for quick location while the key response is immediate with a 1.6mm travel distance.

Better audio delivers a competitive edge as well as a more immersive experience through dual speakers. With DTS: X Ultra, sounds are clear and can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape, allowing you to hear where your opponents are coming from with pinpoint precision. Nitro 5 featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is available on Acer Exclusive store, Acer E-store and Amazon).