Acer launches FIVE new laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core Processor in India

ACER unveiled a range of laptops with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors aimed at consumers looking power-packed performance in an ultra-thin stylish design. Acer is the first brand in India to launch the 11th Generation Intel Core platform laptops on the Intel Evo platform and first to launch with Intel revolutionary discrete graphics – Intel Xe Max based laptop.

The new laptops by Acer powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors brings together ultra-thin chassis, stylish metal design, industry-leading CPU performance, immersive graphics, amazing AI acceleration, and best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity to help users focus, create, and connect at new levels. It also features like an instant wake, powerful graphics performance with Intel Iris Xe graphics, all-day battery life that can be fast charged, feature best-in-class wireless, and wired connectivity with Thunderbolt™ 4 and Intel® Wi-Fi 6 and deliver an outstanding audio with DTS sound and display to make each experience superior.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, stated, “Keeping up with the growing PC demand, Acer has always gone the extra mile to bring the best technology first to market for our customers. Our laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processor represent a significant leap forward in performance, responsiveness, and usability for our customers who wants to blend work, life, and passion-projects on-the-go. With added safety features like ant-microbial coating we offer a safer computing experience as well.”

Prakash Mallya, VP & MD – Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India said, “The latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors are the best laptop processors we have built to maximize real-world performance on applications and features people use the most. Whether it’s productivity, rich collaboration, content creation, gaming or entertainment, 11th Gen Intel Core powered laptops with the Intel Iris Xe graphics engine offer groundbreaking capabilities that provide superior support to users through their day. Intel® Evo™ verified designs raise the bar for laptop experiences through remarkable responsiveness, battery life, performance and connectivity.”

Swift 5 (SF514-55T) Specifications: The Acer Swift 5 ultra-thin and-light laptop comes with an elegant design, powerful performance and anti-microbial coating for added protection. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and verified to meet the requirements of an Intel Evo platform, the Swift 5 has the power and performance to effortlessly run demanding applications and provides up to 17 hours of battery life for all-day productivity.

Swift 3 X Specifications: The new Swift 3X is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processor and the revolutionary Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics allows consumers to do graphics intensive tasks like photo and video editing and play modern games with high FPS. It features multiple cooling modes, accessible via easy shortcut keys, dual heat pipes, and a device-lifting hinge, all combine to further enhance the laptop’s performance. It brings images and videos to life in the 72% NTSC color gamut through the use of a narrow bezel, offering up an 84% screen-to-body ratio, users see more of the 14-inch FHD IPS screen.

Swift 3 specifications: Offering a balance between performance and design, two models in the Acer Swift 3 line is powered by new 11th Gen Intel Core processors and certified as an Intel Evo platform laptop design. Both the laptops come with a sleek metal chassis, the latest technology including Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt™ 4. With Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) users can enjoy a fast and reliable Internet connection for a true wire free experience. The new Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) expands viewing with a vibrant 13.5-inch display and a 3:2 aspect ratio for 18% more vertical viewing display.

Aspire 5 Specifications: The new Aspire 5 comes with a choice of colors and the slim 17.95mm body projects a ultra-modern look and has an ergonomic hinge design which increases airflow on the underneath. The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors to address diverse computing needs and experiences. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 discrete graphics. The Acer Aspire 5 is easy on the users’ eyes irrespective of whether it being used for surfing, watching content, or for work. Its narrow-bezel design provides plenty of screens so you can focus on what’s in front of you with its Full-HD 14-inch IPS panel using advanced technologies like Acer’s Color Intelligence and eye care feature Acer BlueLightShield.