Acer Launches 4 Chromebooks for Hybrid Workers, Gaming Desktops & More

Acer debuted four new Chromebooks that meet a range of customer needs, ranging from home and business users to hybrid workers and students. Equipped with the latest processors and sought-after features such as reliable Wi-Fi 6, video conferencing technology and durable designs, the new Acer Chromebooks keep customers connected, productive and entertained.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 – Convertible 14-inch Models for Video Conferencing On-The-Go- Featuring a compact design and 14-inch FHD display, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) and Acer Chromebook Spin Enterprise 514 were designed to provide maximum performance for productive multi-tasking and video conferencing.

The Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 continue Acer’s track-record of creating award-winning large-screen Chromebooks for customers who need a powerful device to tackle projects for work, home-use and even play.

The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) features an ultraportable design with the latest technology to promote efficient and responsive performance.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N) features a unique environmentally-friendlyOceanGlass touchpad made entirely out of plastic waste that has been recycled into a glass-like texture to provide sleek and responsive tactile feedback.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 (TMP414RNA-51) is a business-grade convertible laptop that features Acer’s Antimicrobial 360 Design— a silver ion antimicrobial agent covering high-touch surfaces such as the chassis, keyboard, touchpad, and more

The Acer Enduro Urban N3 (EUN314A-51W(G)) is a durable 14-inch laptop that was designed for adventure. Just 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) light and 21.95 mm (0.86 in) thin, the device has been certified with military-grade (MIL-STD 810H[3]) durability and industrial-grade resistance against dust and water, enabling it to hold its own in a wide range of situations.

The Acer Enduro Urban T3 (EUT310A-11A) is a durable 10-inch tablet that’s perfect for families who love to explore and learn, whether on a camping trip or taking online classes in the living room. Its four corner bumpers contributed to a MIL-STD-810H certification, which includes surviving 26 drops from 122 cm (4 ft)[3], while waterproofed I/O doors, speakers and buttons earned the tablet an IP53 certification against dust and water.

The Acer VE246Q features a 23.6-inch FHD VA panel that is both earth-friendly and eye-friendly, supporting wide 178-degree viewing angles and offering a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio for incredibly sharp images.

The powerful new Predator Orion 7000 series (PO7-640) gaming desktops provide users with everything necessary to take on the latest generation games—and the next. Designed for hard-core gaming enthusiasts, these new upgradeable gaming PCs will be equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core overclockable processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 series GPUs, and up to 64 GB DDR5-4000 RAM.

The Predator GD711 is a smart 4K LED gaming projector that is compatible with both console and PC gaming systems. The projector also features a built-in app market that offers users access to a variety of streaming services. The Predator GD711 features a wide color gamut that amounts to 125% the area ratio of Rec. 709, covering most of the color space within the gamut in addition to a significant area outside of it to offer gamers impressive levels of color saturation. 4,000 LED lumens of brightness, high dynamic contrast and HDR10 performance ensures that content looks brilliant.