Acer Introduces Nitro and Aspire Notebooks Powered by New AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors

Acer announced new Nitro 5 gaming notebooks, plus new Aspire 5 and 7 notebooks, powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors. The powerful new AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors deliver fast and efficient performance for laptops. With up to 8 cores of processing power, they combine low-power high-bandwidth memory with low power consumption and up to double the data rates achieved by the previous generation of RAM, making them ideal for the new Nitro and Aspire notebooks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, accelerate performance dramatically and introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs. GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 and other top titles, and enable creators to produce incredible content using hundreds of GPU-accelerated apps.

The Acer Nitro 5 is line of a beautifully balanced notebooks aimed at casual gamers who are ready for something better. These devices have been painstakingly designed in order to cater to the needs of any PC enthusiast, whether that’s exploring the world’s ever growing catalogue of game titles or editing montages of gameplay.

The Acer Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 lines are powerful, well rounded notebooks with understated designs, ideal for more conventional users who particularly care about performance, display quality, weight and battery life. The Aspire series is all about providing users with everything necessary to express themselves and their passions.

Acer’s popular Nitro 5 gaming notebook line gets a significant upgrade with the addition of up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HX Mobile Processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, a powerful combination ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Rounding out this powerful CPU/GPU combo are two slots for an M.2 PCIe and/or SATA SSD (supporting up to 2TB NVMe SSD / 2TB HDD), up to 32 GB of DDR4 3200 RAM1 and fast networking via Killer E2600 support and Wi-Fi 61. For gamers who want to get the most bang for their buck, the Nitro 5 contains all the key elements necessary for a no-compromises gaming experience.

The new Nitro 5 notebooks are available with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch displays, featuring a quad high-definition (QHD) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate or a full high-definition (FHD) display with up to a 360 Hz refresh rate. With a 3 ms response time, visuals are clean with minimal ghosting. Acer also kept colors bright with a 300-nit panel that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and made the screen more attractive by boosting its screen-to-body ratio to 80% with narrow 0.27-inch (7.02 mm) bezels1.

Twin fans, Acer CoolBoost™ technology and four strategically placed exhaust ports keep the Nitro 5 running cool. CoolBoost™ monitors fan speed and increases it when necessary to optimize total performance. Users can monitor and manage the system in real time with NitroSense, giving them control over thermal management, fan speed and more.