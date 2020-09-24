Acer India Signs Sonu Sood as Brand Ambassador

Acer India announced Bollywood’s well-known actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s innovative range of products across media platforms for a campaign to talk about Acer’s commitment to improving people’s lives through technology. This association will help Acer India drive awareness of leading India’s next-generation digital evolution through its cutting-edge innovation and products which are strong and dependable just like what Sonu has represented during the pandemic crisis.

Harish Kohli, President, and Managing Director, Acer India on the announcement said, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Sonu Sood as our brand ambassador in India. As the brand grows to the next level, we aim to strengthen the relationship with our community in a meaningful way. Our association with Sonu Sood will further reinforce this bond and give our consumers a greater sense of objective on trust, strength, and dependability. We envisage this association will spur demand and excite our consumers.”

Commenting on the association, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with such a talented actor and humanitarian who has shown his mettle in reel life and in real life through his selfless work during the pandemic. Sonu Sood’s persona and his contribution to empowering people resonates with Acer India’s brand mantra of empowering people through technology. Acer is aiming to play a key role in the digital transformation in the country and make a difference in our consumers’ lives using technology which are at the cutting edge of design, innovation and use while being one of the most trusted and dependable. Acer welcomes Sonu to our family and we are excited that he will be leading this new chapter as the face of our brand.”

Expounding the association with the brand Sonu Sood said, “I am excited to represent one of the most innovative technology brand in India. Acer is a truly disruptive technology company known for its range of premium quality dependable laptops, PCs, monitors, projectors and IoT led devices. The company has been committed to improving people’s lives through technology over the last 21 years in India & it’s a proud moment for me to be part of Acer’s journey.”