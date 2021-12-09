Acer India Launches Powerful Aspire Vero laptop

Acer launched its green and sustainable PC Aspire Vero in India equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core Processor. It comes with a 30% PCR plastic chassis cutting CO2 emissions by 21% to produce that part. The Aspire Vero is a green-pioneer laptop with thoughtful sustainable design solution that solves electronic industry problems, such as heavy energy consumption of virgin plastic, or non-upgradeability. The keyboard design is intended to emphasize eco ideals with the R and E keys standing out in yellow based on the concepts (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle).

The laptop is also powered with Intel Iris Xe Graphics for users seeking top-notch performance and productivity. The new inbuilt software, VeroSense, gives users the option of selecting a usage mode that has been optimized for energy efficiency and battery life when working on less demanding tasks.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “More than just a stylish computer the Aspire Vero is a tangible manifestation of Acer’s commitment to more sustainable operations. This is a deliberate initiative that has been designed and conceptualised to bring about a change for our future. Vero will reduce plastic waste and thereby CO2 emissions. We, at Acer are proud of this initiative and look forward to manufacturing products that promote sustainability and preserve our planet.”

Acer has special exchange offers where any laptop exchanged for Aspire Vero will get additional Rs.2000 off.

Acer Aspire Vero will be available on Acer online Store, Acer Exclusive stores and other authorized retail stores starting from INR 79999.