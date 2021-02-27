Acer India launches its biggest Flagship ACER MALL Store in Bengaluru

Acer India launched India’s biggest swanky new Flagship Acer Mall experience store in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The store is part of the brand’s retail strategy to allow its customers to experience the entire array of product portfolios with dedicated gaming, lifestyle, and all other product segments. Store also features the extraordinary Predator Thronos gaming cave for the ultimate immersive gaming experience.

The store offers premium retail experience as well as exceptional service to its customers with complete demo zones and dedicated gaming experience center. The world class Acer Mall experience center offers consumers the option to interact and get a firsthand feel of some of the most advanced PC and lifestyle products ranging from laptops to air-purifiers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “The launch of the Flagship Acer Experience Store is a step towards our long-term commitment to the Indian market where we offer our consumers an opportunity to physically experience our products and make an informed purchase decision. With this our retail expansion journey will be propelled with an endeavour to bring in the best-in-class products to our customers and grow Acer community across India through our retail presence.”

Acer is planning to open over 200 stores in India by this year with product experience zones, highly trained staff and multiple ownership schemes like No Cost EMI, long-term warranty and accidental damage protection along with a range of exciting offers. As a brand Acer is moving towards a lifestyle technology company offering a range of products which helps consumers live a healthier, smarter and more connected life.

The store was inaugurated by Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, Mr. Jeganath, Chief Sales Officer, and Mr. Alok Dubey, Chief Finance Officer, Acer India and Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Country Manager, Sales, Acer India.