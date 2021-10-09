Acer India kick starts festive season with exciting offers worth upto Rs 14999

Acer announced a host of festive season offers across its line-up of laptops on purchase from its exclusive retail store and online store. With laptops becoming an integral device for working, learning, and staying connected there is no better occasion than this season to gift yourself or your loved ones the power and usability of an Acer laptop.

The offers include 1st year Accidental damage protection and 2 years Extended Warranty offer and exciting goodies worth up to a total Rs 14999 at just Rs 1999. Customers can also get Cash Back offers along with No Cost EMI on a range of Acer products from Acer authorized retail stores across India. Additionally, customers can avail great exchange offer Prices by trading in old laptop for a new Acer laptop. The offers are valid till November 10th 2021.

At Acer we are committed to delighting our customers and these exciting offers will add charm to the season and give our consumers one more reason to celebrate and bring in the enthusiasm of the festive season into their homes. The offers are assured to add to the festive spirit, with the best prices across Acer’s laptop range.

Acer’s range of laptops, tablets, All-in-One PCs, monitors, projectors and more gives customers a gamut of choices to meet their technology requirements, and the exciting offers are an added delight to the festive shopper’s spirit.