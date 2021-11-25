Acer India and Dixon Technologies join hands to manufacture laptops under the “Make in India” initiative

Acer India and Dixon Technologies have partnered for the manufacturing of laptops at Dixon’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility situated in Noida. The manufacturing unit was inaugurated yesterday by Mr Saurabh Gaur, Jt Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the presence of Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies, Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director Acer India and Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India. This will give a strong impetus to India’s manufacturing competitiveness and leverage the production-linked incentive (PLI) by Government of India. The factory will have capacity to produce upto 500,000 laptops annually.

Acer will bring in the global know-how and processes to manufacture high-tech electronic products in laptops category which will be implemented through Dixon’s facilities. Acer believes that this key initiative will help to grow the electronic manufacturing ecosystem which will help us to serve domestic and global markets from India.

The PLI for IT hardware brought by Government of India is a game-changer that will have the advantage to increase domestic value addition and significantly position India as a key export’s hub. The impetus to PC manufacturing is particularly significant as it can help reduce imports which have become all the more important as their usage increase rapidly amid the Covid-19 restriction.

Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India, said, “We are excited about our partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) who is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products for diverse consumer products. With our global manufacturing prowess perfected over 44 years and our strong processes, we are proud to be a catalyst in the manufacturing-led growth story for PCs in India. Acer will manufacture multiple laptops catering to segments from value to mainstream including education segment with Acer global manufacturing practices and guidance. The opening of this facility is a testament to our commitment to Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ & ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.”

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “”Acer has been a strong supporter of Make In India initiative by Government Of India. We are already manufacturing Desktops, All-in-One PCs and Tablets in India, with this new initiatives, we have capability to produce our complete PC product range. Acer has always believed in developing local manufacturing ecosystem to deliver world class products and we are excited to have Dixon technologies as our first partner for laptop category. Dixon Technologies was amongst the first few companies to be approved under the PLI scheme. The synergies between Acer and Dixon along with their decades of manufacturing experience gave us confidence to partner with them in India to manufacture this product lines for us which will help us meet increased demand across consumer, business and education segments.”

Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies, said, “Acer India is the leading PC brand in India and one of the globally leading companies. We are excited to enter this category and manufacture laptops in India. Acer India established a strong and trusted foothold worldwide thanks to its advanced technology. We are sure that with their vision and rigorous industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of Acer laptops to the customers.”

Atul B. Lall , Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Dixon Technologies, said, “Acer is one of the world’s leading ICT companies with a worldwide presence in more than 160 countries. They are known for their affordable yet technologically advanced products. Both Dixon and Acer are firm proponents of Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and we are confident that this partnership will scale up export and employment opportunities in the country.”

Acer plans to manufacture laptops under the Value Segment category, mainstream segment, and education segment at the Dixon Factory and this will create new employment opportunities for the youth, up-skilling and help develop ancillary electronic industries in India along with bringing in global manufacturing standards.