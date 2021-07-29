Acer Encourages All To ‘Live Your World’ This Acer Day

Acer Day Sale in India is all ready to begin on August 3rd and it will continue for three days till August 5th. Announces the biggest offer of the year on wide range of Acer laptops, tablets, monitors and Air Purifier

The annual Acer Day celebration is back this year and will be held virtually across 10 Asia Pacific regions. Acer Day Sale in India is all ready to begin on August 3rd and it will continue for three days till August 5th. The three-day sale will be available exclusively on Acer E-store. The sale event which features fabulous rewards, promotions, and gifts has been themed ‘Live Your World’ to encourage everybody to make the best of whatever situation they are in.

The biggest offer of the year from Acer gives customers a chance to get laptops at half price, premium laptop bag worth Rs 7800, True Wireless Headset worth Rs 2499 and discount coupons from purchase from Acer India E-store between 3rd to 5th August through lucky draw. On purchase of Acer Gaming laptops from Acer E-store customers gets 3-year warranty + 1st Year Accidental Damage protection and Nitro Gaming Headset Free. On purchase of Acer non-gaming laptops from Acer E-store customers gets 3-year warranty + 1st Year Accidental Damage protection and laptop bag free. To add to this customers also get No Cost EMI on Acer laptops to ensure an easy buying process. Acer is also offering True Wireless Earbuds FREE with Acer tablets. Offers also extends to Air Purifiers which helps to keep your home air pure

“Most of us are encouraged to stay home and reduce social activities. However, we want to tell all our fans that staying at home does not mean you have to be alone. The Acer Day theme of ‘Live Your World’ this year draws inspiration from the belief that all of us can make the best of any situation and continue to live our lives, no matter where we are and what constraints we are under. Technology has broken barriers and enabled people to stay connected even more. We believe music is the best medium to transcend borders and circumstances, that’s why we are inviting the artists to create a special song -Live Your World,” said Mr Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Operations.

Commenting on the special occasion, Mr Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India on this announcement said, “The year 2021 marks the fifth edition of Acer Day and we invite our customers to join our celebration themed ‘Live Your World’ to. Every year, Acer celebrates with our fans with great offers and products on sale as well as engaging activities. This year we have taken a step further and has brought in our best offers so far across our laptops, tablets, air purifiers, monitors and some great lucky draw prizes. We encourage all of our audience to come celebrate with us and avail our fantastic offers.”

Also, from 6th August 2021 until 30 August 2021, customers who purchase select Acer models from any Acer authorized online store or offline retail shop will be rewarded with 3 years warranty, 1st year accidental damage protection along with No Cost EMI on Acer laptops.

Acer has prepared a series of performances and activities that will go live at 5.30 pm on 7 August 2021 as a platform for everyone to connect simultaneously this year. The livestream of the event can be viewed together by all at Acer Facebook.