Acer Employees in India are now 100% Vaccinated for COVID-19

Acer India, the global technology conglomerate is pleased to announce the successful vaccination of 100% of eligible employees and their family members as part of the nationwide vaccine drive to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Acer India partnered with reputed hospitals to facilitate vaccination camps across cities . All eligible Acer employees and their family members have taken both doses of vaccination and are now safe and protected from COVID-19. This is by following all government-approved protocols and now employees and family members can feel safe in their environment while continuing to ensure all COVID-19 precautions are followed as per rules.

Speaking on the completion of vaccination Mr Harish Kohli, President and MD, Acer India said, “Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our employees. Hence, the completion of the vaccination process was a top priority for the company. We are continuously keeping a tab on the current pandemic situation and working with experts to ensure that our employees get the best support at every stage and vaccination drive was one of the many initiatives we have done.”

Among other initiatives, Acer India had doctors on stand-by for employees, insurance for employees and families along with wellness sessions which helped them to cope with the pandemic. Beyond our employees, as a company using our global sourcing prowess we have donated high-quality oxygen concentrators and cylinders to private and government hospitals along with NGOs to help critical patients. The company is extending all possible efforts to keep our employees and public safe through our various efforts amidst these unprecedented times.