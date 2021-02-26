Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop Powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors Launched

Acer India has unveiled its new Aspire 7 gaming laptop, powered by the much-awaited AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor. With the AMD “Zen 3″ core architecture and industry leading 7nm process technology, the Aspire 7 will be available on India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Acer online brand store. Acer’s new Aspire 7 gaming laptop boasts AMD’s latest generation mobile processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU graphics which will help gamers get the most out of the 15.6” screen with a large screen-to-body ratio. The new Aspire 7 is designed as a powerful, well-rounded laptop with minimalist designs, ideal for gamers who particularly care about performance, display quality, weight, and battery life at an affordable price. The Aspire 7 is all about delivering users with everything necessary to express themselves and their passions.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief business officer, Acer India said, “Aspire 7 gaming laptop stands testament to our commitment with cutting-edge AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor and advanced features to give the gamers an immersive gaming experience.”

Mr. Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD said, “AMD’s collaboration with Acer spans several years of constant innovation across product categories. We are excited to bring the first AMD Ryzen 5000 Series laptop to India along with Acer, as they launch the new Aspire 7 in the region.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart said, “As a homegrown player which is at the forefront of serving customers’ evolving needs, Flipkart closely works with its partners in bringing the best-in-class technology solutions to the doorsteps of millions of our customers across the country.”

Ultimate Performance. Uncompromised Battery Life-Acer’s new Aspire 7 powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile Processor with NVIDIA 1650 graphics card combines to give an extremely fluid gaming experience with the battery life that lasts up to 11.5 hours* (based on web browsing test results).

Stunning visual experience. The Aspire 7 comes with the stunning FHD narrow border 15.6-inch display screen that offers great color reproduction.

Latest Connectivity. It effortlessly streams gameplay Wi-Fi 6 AX200 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology and features the latest connectivity, with USB-C™ for superfast data transfer at up to 5 Gbps.