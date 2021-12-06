Acer announces all new Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop with 4K Mini LED panel

Acer announced the launch of Predator Helios 500 armed with desktop caliber gameplay 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with up to 5.01 GHz on multiple cores and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. Other key highlights of the latest Helios 500 include 4K Mini LED 120Hz display, 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, Predator Pulsar lighting, patented mechanical MagTek Switches, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and DTS: X ULTRA surround sound system for an exceptionally high-performance and immersive gaming experience.

The Predator Helios 500 is specially designed for the hardcore gaming enthusiast who demands fast-paced, skill-based matches against other players. Starting at just Rs. 3,79,999 this beast of a machine can tackle most of the graphically demanding games out there.

Speaking on the launch Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said “With new advances in the industry, gamers today demand life-like gaming experience both in terms of sound and graphics. At Acer, we are constantly work towards elevating their experience and design products that are geared to thrill. We are elated to introduce the new powerful Predator Helios 500 to our Indian gaming community and provide desktop caliber performance with seamless and immersive gaming action.”