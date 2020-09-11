Accenture Unveils New Version of myWizard Intelligent Automation Platform

Accenture has announced a robust new generation of its intelligent automation platform Accenture myWizard®, to help organizations unleash the power of automation to improve business agility, customer experience and innovation. The new platform has already helped some of Accenture’s 9,000 myWizard engagements at 1,500 companies to improve user experiences by more than 50%, reduce IT operational costs by up to 60% and get new products and services to market up to eight times more quickly.

Accenture myWizard® helps organizations create, implement and measure enterprise-wide automation strategies and reimagine their information technology (IT) systems for efficiency and performance. The expanded platform offers capabilities for modern software quality engineering, technology operations and enterprise automation journey management — all underpinned by a broad suite of technology assets infused by artificial intelligence (AI).

The platform is designed for collaboration by enabling distributed agile practices that are easily scaled, including automating DevOps in the cloud. New features also include an automation roadmap with benchmarks to identify automation opportunities and provide insights for faster value realization. Accenture myWizard holds more than 150 patents and patent applications.

“Automation is about change, acceleration, and pivoting business to somewhere new. Companies are having to compress years of digital and cultural transformation into months, and automation, like cloud, is an absolutely essential tool for rapid change,” said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive – Technology and chief technology officer for Accenture. “That’s why we have over 100,000 professionals currently using myWizard, and we continually invest in new features, to help our clients build the adaptable, digital foundation they need to keep their businesses relevant and resilient.”

The need for enhanced automation capabilities was highlighted by Accenture’s Future Systems research which found that companies that only make defensive technology investments are more likely to face disruption, growth stagnation and financial constraints. In contrast, 98% of leading companies that adopt new technologies such as automation, DevOps and continuous delivery are outperforming their peers in revenue growth and operating margin.