Accenture Unveils New Business Group with VMware

Accenture and VMware have announced an expanded partnership and the launch of a dedicated business group that will help organizations adopt a ‘cloud first’ strategy — accelerating migration to the cloud, building modern apps more rapidly, and using the cloud as a foundation for innovation and new business models, ultimately realizing greater value.



The Accenture VMware Business Group represents a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment from the two companies, which have a relationship spanning more than two decades. The new business group brings together dedicated professionals with deep expertise in hybrid cloud and cloud migrations, cloud native and application modernization and security across key industries. Supported by approximately 2,000 Accenture cloud professionals trained in VMware products and services, the Accenture VMware Business Group will help clients tap into the powerful capabilities and elasticity of the cloud — which has become essential to quickly scaling business services, operating efficiently, and enabling innovation at scale.

The new business group is part of Accenture Cloud First, which Accenture launched in 2020 with a $3 billion investment in new capabilities, solutions, partnerships and client engagements to help clients shape, move and operate their businesses in the cloud.



According to Mr. Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer, Accenture, “As organizations accelerate their move to the cloud and edge over the next few years, the Accenture VMware Business Group will help deliver the speed, scale and security they need to fundamentally reinvent their businesses and create more value.”



“To meet the demands of today’s unprecedented business environment, organizations must employ a multi-cloud strategy — more rapidly than ever before,” said Mr Pat Gelsinger, Chief Executive Officer, VMware.

The new business group will launch a specialized VMware Cloud Migration Factory to migrate computing workloads to the cloud rapidly, more securely and confidently, using highly automated processes that have been fine-tuned by the migration and modernization of thousands of applications.