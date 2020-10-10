Accenture Sets Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals

Accenture has announced new commitments to sustainability — including industry-leading goals for net-zero emissions, as well as a newly created leadership role — as it moves to embed responsible business practices in all of its services and across every area of the company.

The company is unveiling three industry-leading goals: Achieve net-zero emissions by 2025. Accenture will make actual reductions in emissions by powering offices with 100% renewable energy, engaging key suppliers to reduce their emissions and equipping Accenture’s people to make climate-smart travel decisions. To address remaining emissions, the company will invest in proprietary, nature-based carbon removal solutions, such as large-scale tree planting, that will directly remove emissions from the atmosphere.

Move to zero waste. By 2025, Accenture will reuse or recycle 100% of e-waste, such as computers and servers, as well all office furniture; and will eliminate single-use plastics in all locations at the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accenture will develop plans for their facilities to reduce the impact of flooding, drought and water scarcity in high-risk areas by 2025; and will measure and reduce water use in these locations.

“This is the moment for business, government and society to come together to reimagine, rebuild and transform our global economy into one that works for the benefit of all,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. “Today’s rapid acceleration to digital presents us with a breakthrough opportunity to create a more sustainable future. By scaling these ambitions, we can help make real change and deliver 360-degree value for all.”