Accenture announced it is recognized as a leader in a research firm, Forrester’s latest report on AI consultancies, titled “The Forrester Wave: AI Consultancies In Asia Pacific Q2, 2021”. Aimed at evaluating the capabilities of AI providers, the report from the independent research firm saw Accenture scoring higher than any other vendor in the current offering, strategy, and market presence categories amongst 12 other vendors.

The report notes that Accenture’s “delivery capabilities are top-notch across the board, and the firm is very good at AI strategy, AI culture, and realizing the business impact. Client feedback strongly supports this; reference clients noted Accenture’s industry expertise, seamless delivery from strategy to execution, and ability to help clients create a data-driven culture.”

It also states that “Accenture is the only vendor evaluated that continues to build joint ventures with its largest customers. It’s especially good with complex AI reference use cases. This makes Accenture the top choice for large-scale, enterprise-wide transformation driven by AI, in particular for clients in its focus geographies looking for a co-investment partner to drive their transformation.” In addition, the report also states: “Accenture’s coverage of the Asia Pacific region is extensive; Japan is its strongest market, followed by Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) and Southeast Asia/ASEAN.”

Accenture received the highest scores possible in the following criteria: deployment, delivery, and operations within the current offering category, regional roadmap, services strategy, business model, AI for delivery and partner ecosystem within the strategy category; and APAC customers, APAC AI revenue and APAC AI deployments within the market presence category.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader by Forrester. Our clients in APAC are equally excited about applying AI at the core of their businesses to make informed decisions and solve today and tomorrow’s most complex problems. We strive to go above and beyond to make further advances in AI and reinvent what it means to be data-driven,” said Mr. Senthil Ramani, Growth Markets lead, Accenture Applied Intelligence.