73% India’s IT leaders Plan Big Increases of their Cloud Budgets in 2021: Amdocs Report

A new research from Amdocs has revealed that 73% of India’s IT leaders plan to make significant increases in their 2021 cloud budgets to make remote working easier, and potentially, permanent.

Upskilling and reskilling are going to be crucial to shifting work patterns, with 59% of India enterprises aiming to upskill staff in cloud security practices. And 60% of IT enterprises consider security and compliance as the biggest threat to future cloud adoption. Around 20 % of the Indian IT leaders consider data integration (69%) and data management (64%) were among their biggest challenges when running systems and monitoring workloads in the cloud.

India enterprises will also be hiring new staff to help with their new cloud and remote working initiatives: 40% of India enterprises say they will be hiring new data engineers; and 40 % of India enterprises say they will be hiring data scientists

The survey revealed that India enterprises have already taken major steps to adopt the cloud, with: 69% of India enterprises are training employees on cloud-based data and analytics skills; and 77% of India-based IT leaders said their organizations were doing enough to constantly re-skill employees on cloud services. That is 21% higher than US and 35% higher than UK.