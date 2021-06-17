5 ICT Giants Transforming Digital culture by Enabling AI to Accelerate Business

The worldwide market revenue for artificial intelligence is forecast to grow from 2018 to 2027, although different studies suggest variations in just how much the global market size will increase by. The market research firm IDC projected that the global AI market will reach a size of over half a trillion U.S. dollars by 2024.

The enthusiasm in AI technologies and their applications worldwide is leading to a growing number of AI startup and kindling existing companies’ interest in the field. The number of AI startup acquisitions has increased steadily since 2010, growing by almost fourfold between 2015 and 2018. Increases in AI startup acquisitions have been met by increases in funding of AI startups – global funding increased from over a billion U.S. dollars in 2013 to 8.5 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of 2020 alone.

2021 brings an opportunity for leaders to enable a lasting business transformation and instill a digital-first culture. However, companies face the challenge of equipping employees with the tools and skills they need to do their job in a digital-first environment. About 30 percent of an employee experience score is rooted in technology and how that technology enables and empowers them, Forrester’s data says.

Additionally, the number of remote workers is expected to increase by 300 percent from pre-pandemic levels, which means leaders must be aware of remote challenges employees face – from performing manual, repetitive tasks that decrease productivity to experiencing broken processes and workflows that leave them frustrated.

Recently last week at Computex 2021, one of the leading ICT shows in the world, held at Taipei, NVIDIA has unveiled the NVIDIA Base Command Platform, a cloud-hosted development hub that lets enterprises quickly move their AI projects from prototypes to production. The software is designed for large-scale, multi-user, and multi-team AI development workflows hosted either on premises or in the cloud.It enable numerous researchers and data scientists to simultaneously work on accelerated computing resources, helping enterprises maximize the productivity of both their expert developers and their valuable AI infrastructure.

Base Command Platform is available now through a premium monthly subscription jointly offered by NVIDIA and NetApp.The Base Command Platform with NetApp solution includes access to NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD AI supercomputers and NetApp data management.Google Cloud plans to add support for Base Command Platform in its marketplace to deliver a true hybrid AI experience for customers later this year.

“World-class AI development requires powerful computing infrastructure, and making these resources accessible and attainable is essential to bringing AI to every company and their customers,” said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “Deployed as a cloud-hosted solution with NVIDIA-accelerated computing, NVIDIA Base Command Platform reduces the complexity of managing AI workflows, so that data scientists and researchers can spend more time developing their AI projects and less time managing their machines.”

Base Command Platform provides a single pane of glass view across AI development. It facilitates easy sharing of resources through a graphical user interface and command line APIs, as well as integrated monitoring and reporting dashboards. A broad range of AI and data science tools, including the NVIDIA NGC catalogue of AI and analytics software, APIs for integration with MLOps software, Jupyter notebooks and more, helps researchers plan and schedule workloads, refine models and gain insights more quickly.NVIDIA developed Base Command Platform to power the work of its research teams around the world. As new features are added for NVIDIA’s internal team, platform customers will receive these same updates.

“A majority of enterprises now see AI as critical to the success of their digital transformation initiatives, but are challenged by the complexity of deploying and integrating it into their organizations,” said Brad Anderson, executive vice president of the hybrid cloud group at NetApp. “The NVIDIA Base Command Platform with NetApp and new subscription offering make it easier for customers to implement AI and put it to work, simplifying workflow management, and providing unmatched performance and processing power to supercharge their deployments.”

Similarly , The Intel® AI Builders program is an enterprise ecosystem of industry leading independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and enterprise end users who have a shared mission to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across Intel platforms. The Intel® AI portfolio includes hardware and software solutions that span use cases and edge-to-cloud implementations. Members gain valuable access to technical enablement resources, co-marketing opportunities and are considered for match-making and Intel Capital investment to help drive adoption of AI solutions in the enterprise. Nash Palaniswamy, Vice President of Intel’s Sales and Marketing Group and General Manager of AI, HPC, Datacenter Accelerators Solutions and Sales, addressed the possibilities of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor. The latest generation of Xeon is capable of fulfilling AI and high-performance computing needs. Supported by close partnerships and deep integrations with the world’s software leaders and solution providers, Intel delivers fast, consistent, and secure solutions that people trust.

President and CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra pointed out at the Computex 2021 that the world is at the dawn of a new age of data intensive computing. AI and 5G are the two major drivers of this age. With the rapid growth of AI applications, accompanied by numerous challenges, Micron Technology will continue to build a reliable, systematic infrastructure based on memory and storage for a better AI future.

Kev Hau, Check Point Security evangelist, office of the CTO, shared his insights on the trend of cybersecurity in the new normal. AI, machine learning, and big data analytics are all revolutionizing cybersecurity. The machine-learning algorithm of AI is capable of predicting unknown threats in a much broader scope and providing cybersecurity specialists a quick response with increasing accuracy and precision.

Similarly Microsoft introduced, breakthrough technologies across the board are fuelling next-generation AI at Scale – from computing systems, to frameworks, to models, and to AI infused applications. One area of extensive investment is around language. Over the past years, large deep learning language models (LM) with billions of parameters have improved the state-of-the-art in nearly every downstream natural language processing (NLP) task. At Microsoft, engineers across products teams have collaborated extensively with Microsoft Research to create new, more generic semantic language representations.In February 2020, Microsoft introduced the Turing Natural Language Generation (Turing-NLG) model, with 17 billion parameters, which outperformed the state-of-the-art across a variety of language modelling benchmarks. More recently, versions of the Turing NLG model have achieved even more impressive results including ranking at the top of the XTREME leaderboard for multilingual language representation and the Superglueleader board as the first natural language model to achieve human parity across a series of some of the most challenging tasks. And we are making these AI at Scale capabilities across large AI models, training optimization tools, and computing resources available through Azure AI so that developers and data scientists can easily leverage the capabilities for their work. Training massive AI models requires innovative tools and advanced infrastructure — clusters of state-of-the-art hardware that can perform AI calculations connected by high-bandwidth networks — as well as innovative tools to train the models across these interconnected computers.

It indeed can’t be denied that artificial intelligence is bringing drastic changes in the technological fields. In Today’s world, AI serve people as problem-solvers, companions, and first-responders. Technology has evolved for good, and it is not going to stop here. From automated systems at a manufacturing plant to self-serving robots in a restaurant, technology has evolved, driving humans together.