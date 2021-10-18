5 Best Practices to Safeguard against Ransomware

National Cybersecurity Month (October every year) is an opportunity to educate businesses on the most effective ways of protecting against ransomware attack. With ransomware attack volumes increasing by 151% globally in the first six months of 2021, businesses of all sizes are aware of the threat. While ransomware attacks shot up globally, India was the worst hit nation with 213 weekly ransomware attacks per organisation.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has published official best practice for businesses how to protect data and guarantee business continuity, which Veeam has adopted and will support the implementation of.

Identify: Determine what environments exist which an attack might affect, what risks are associated with those environments, and how this all relates in context with your business goals.

The human firewall – probing: Technology alone cannot protect your organisation. Everyone must be aware of security risks and understand how to report potential incidents. Evaluate the cybersecurity awareness of your workforce and test them regularly through phishing simulations.

Plan for business continuity: Outline the processes that are crucial for your organisation’s business continuity such as essential contacts and actions should a disruptive event occur. This plan should be stored in a separate location, so that it is immutable and available 24/7/365.

Tag your digital assets: Identify and tag the assets that are most critical to your organisation so that you can identify and protect them effectively.

Protect: Develop and implement appropriate safeguards to ensure critical infrastructure service delivery by proactively supporting your ability to limit or contain the impact of a cyber-attack.

Detect: The detect function allows for a timely discovery of cybersecurity events and is a critical step to setting up a robust cyber strategy. The faster an event is detected, the faster its repercussions can be mitigated.

Respond: The respond function helps users develop techniques to contain the impact of cybersecurity events by ensuring you develop and implementing appropriate actions.

Recover: Not all cyber-attacks can be averted, so make sure you have a recovery strategy in place for those moments when your cybersecurity defences have been breached.

“The war against ransomware is real and everyone must be prepared for an attack on their data,” said Mr. Rick Vanover, Senior Director, Product Strategy at Veeam. “The good news is that by preparing in advance, you can align to a framework that provides a reliable strategy when operations are disrupted. As well as having a plan, cybersecurity is about creating a culture where all employees are aware of their role in protecting critical data and systems by exercising impeccable digital hygiene.”

“The resurgence of ransomware attacks in India has posed a great threat on various organization, compelling them to re-evaluate and renew their data protection strategies,” added Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam India & SAARC. “We believe the first-step towards building a resilient infrastructure is educating stakeholders and implementing accurate data back-up and protection solution/techniques. Further, devising an effective contingency strategy to mitigate the impact of the threats is equally important.”