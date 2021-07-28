3i Infotech Makes a Slew of New Appointments to Fuel Its Global Expansion Plans

3i Infotech Limited, global Information Technology company, committed to accelerating business transformation, has announced a series of senior level appointments with immediate effect, to include Mr Sax Krishna as Chief Growth Officer, Mr Sudeep Nadkarni as Chief Revenue Officer – Large Deals, Mr Sushant Purushan as EVP & India Business Head, Cloud First & Digital, IMS leadership team and Ms. Rangapriya Goutham as Chief Marketing Officer to accelerate the company’s global business. These strategic level hires would be integral to 3i Infotech’s aim of achieving a growth of $1 billion by 2030. Commenting on the appointments, Mr Thompson P. Gnanam, MD & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “We are extremely delighted to have top industry talent join us at this opportune time with the company heralding a new growth journey. We believe their collective global experience, capabilities, and know-how of transforming diverse businesses in a digital and cloud-first world would be invaluable to us and the customers alike, and will help drive the company’s Run, Grow and Build proposition. We see them as our brand ambassadors propagating our vision of being a trusted global one-stop, end-to-end service provider and a digital transformation partner delivering business excellence and exceptional outcomes to customers in this new digital decade.” As Chief Growth Officer, Mr Sax Krishna will be responsible for driving new business growth in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa markets. Sax, a BITSian comes with close to three decades of experience in leading and managing cross functional teams in IT, BPO & technology domain across North America, Europe, India & APAC with repeated success in business transformation, built on identification and capitalization of market opportunities. He has worked with IT majors including HCL, Mahindra Satyam, Aditya Birla Minacs, and Atos, among others. In his last stint, he was the SVP – Business Head at TEOCO.

As the Chief Revenue Officer – Large Deals, Mr Sudeep Nadkarni will drive large global initiatives in the BFSI industry and be involved in global in-house and shared service center transformations. He has over 25 years of experience serving large private & public ventures, delivering enhanced transparency, security and quality of financial services. He has also scaled over a dozen new business ventures shaping the digital economy. Earlier, Mr Sudeep has worked as a senior executive with global services firms like Capgemini, Mphasis, NIIT technologies as well as advisor to several successful start-up firms innovating in the financial services and Big Data space. Mr Sudeep is certified on mergers and acquisitions from University of Chicago – Booth School and has an MBA in marketing & strategy from Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

To add impetus to the Grow proposition of 3i Infotech, Mr Sushant Purushan, an industry expert has joined the company to lead the Digital IMS and Cloud Transformation services in India & South Asia. Bangalore based Mr Sushant has over 24 years of experience in IT and services industry in India and South Asia. Mr Sushant has worked with several reputed firms such as TCS, CMC, Wipro Infotech, IBM India and Sify Technologies and handled various assignments such as Sales, Product/Practice Management, Delivery and P&L management.

Ms. Priya joined 3i Infotech as the CMO and her core strength is in the field of marketing, strategy and building brands. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, she has an enviable 22 years of multi-faceted experience which includes setting up of new businesses and startup to scale up expertise in small, medium and large enterprises. Her international experiences include working in US, UK, Singapore and GCC markets. She was involved in setting up of the Edu City in Chennai and is also the Strategic Consultant Dy. Director for education at Virginia Tech India. She has worked with large corporates in managing and building their businesses and creating go-to-market strategies for products and services industries.