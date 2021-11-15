3i Infotech is poised to close the year on a high and achieve revenue targets of Rs 850 crore by next year

3i Infotech Limited committed to accelerating business transformation has recorded a robust performance at the bourses, after being relisted on the stock exchanges on October 22, 2021. 3i Infotech with its new innovative technology solutions including Cloud First NuRe offerings, BPaaS & KPaaS platform solutions, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Industrial IoT, 5G powered Cognitive Computing and Blockchain services will look to pave the way for digital transformation in all businesses. The company has made significant geographical headways across global markets, which includes North America, Middle East and ASEAN, while strengthening its stronghold across UK, Europe and Africa. The subcontinent continues to be an important market, with India region generating 1/3rd of its revenues.

Being debt free with a low equity base gives the company a good opportunity and room for expansion that will fuel future growth. With a strong sales funnel and order book pipeline, 3i Infotech looks to close the year on a high and achieve revenue of upwards of Rs 850 crore by next year. The new management led by MD & CEO, Thompson Gnanam is poised to grow the business exponentially with a set target to reach a billion dollar in revenues by FY2030. Under the new structure and business overhaul, the company has built a strong funnel in South Asia, MEA and North America regions over the last quarter. It includes IMS, BPS, and AAA business across varied domains such as government-owned oil & gas, infrastructure & utility sector, civil aviation, real estate etc.

The company, in its new avatar 3i 2.0 has entered new business segments: Cloud First, Digital Business Services, Digital Transformation Consulting and NextGen Business Services; while on the operations side, it has created new marketing, revenue assurance and strategy process.

Commenting on the performance of Q2FY2022, Mr. Thompson Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech Limited said “FY22 is truly a year of transformation for 3i Infotech across all fronts, whether it’s corporate governance, business model, strategy, and financial standing. As a company we will continue to build products, platform services leveraging the power of 5G cognitive in edge computing, cognitive AI, ML, data science, analytics and Blockchain. We are heavily invested into cloud and our exclusive partnership with Oracle will go a long way in bringing in our best-of-class products to the market. We plan to make cloud edge ready and reduce cloud cost by 20% and provide a secure cloud technology for our customers. We also plan to develop micro data centers.”