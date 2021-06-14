3GEN DATA SYSTEMS Launches 3Gen HCI with Fault TolerancePROMO for 2 Node Set for SME’s in INDIA for 2021

3Gen Data Systems is a leading developer of solutions that converge server, storage, virtualization and networking with resilient and automated self-tuning intelligence. 3Gen’s storage technology solutions are known for their advanced, enterprise-class performance, extended reliability, and sophisticated ILM capabilities. 3Gen products feature easy-to-use centralized management, just-in-time scalability, and high system availability. 3Gen technologies are installed in worldwide locations to handle mission critical applications, centralized backup, disaster recovery, and email storage. A single software fabric unifies all your private and public clouds, and delivers one-click simplicity in managing multi-cloud deployments.

Recently 3GEN DATA SYSTEM Announced that Customer’s in INDIA can buy License for even 2 Nodes HCI With Fault Tolerance and can scale to unlimited in future with single node order as well.

3Gen HCI with Fault Tolerance is a Block based virtualization and having Node based License and Support USB and PCIe Pass Through, Dynamic Workload Balancing (CPU and memory), Windows Clustering across node and Multicast on Virtual Switch and many other such features which makes 3Gen® HCI as Enterprise Class HCI. 3Gen gives flexibility to use any Brand Servers with Intel Xeon or Intel Scalable Processors. 3Gen also claims 20 Million IOPS in 3Gen HCI Cluster.

Mr Chanchal Deshwal, Director 3GEN DATA SYSTEMS, INDIA, said, “We found that Indian SME’s are facing price challenge in adopting HCI as a technology so to Support SME’s 3GEN has Launched this 3Gen HCI with Fault Tolerance2 Node Offer at very Lucrative Price , for Pricing Value added Resellers can contact us at chanchal@3gendata.c