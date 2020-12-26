Thermaltake, a prominent brand of PC DIY components for Cooling, Gaming Gear and Enthusiast Memory solutions, will be holding the 2021 Thermaltake Expo January Virtual Exhibition from January 11th to 14th. Around 30 amazing products will be presented during the event. New product launches will be scheduled each day via live stream broadcasts on the Thermaltake Facebook Page, Thermaltake Global YouTube Channel, and Event Microsite. Besides attractive rich content, our global audience can join our scheduled virtual exhibit tours and participate in our live giveaways.

Now, more than ever, we find ourselves spending more time at home. As a result, PCs have become increasing popular with the rise of home entertainment and work-from-home. The annual marketing idea “Game with Your TT MOD” emphasizes the multi-functionality of a Thermaltake PC & Gaming setup. You can game, work, and learn using your own customized liquid cooling gaming system.

Since 1999, the Thermaltake has been fulfilling the corporate mission of “Delivering the Perfect User Experience”. Through the 2021 Thermaltake Expo January Virtual Exhibition, Thermaltake will continue the mission of delivering the perfect “virtual” user experience to our gamers, modders and PC DIY Enthusiasts. For the latest updates, stay posted on the Thermaltake social media handles.