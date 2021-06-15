2021 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1 is launching with 7 Global Top Modders

2021 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1 is launching today! Thermaltake, a leading brand in the CaseMOD community, is proud to invite seven of the world’s top case modders from Italy, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines and South Korea to join this season’s contest. Starting this June 15th, contestants will use Tt Certified liquid cooling components, distro plate, WaterRAM / ToughRAM, and the Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1200W Titanium smart power supply to transform the Core P8 Open frame Chassis into their own creation!

This time, with the latest Thermaltake ARGB software –NeonMaker, modders are challenged to use the Riing Quad Fans and NeonMaker in their mods to create some interesting lighting effects to correspond their builds. Modders will have to show off their creativity and originality to draw people’s attention to vote for them. Don’t forget that your vote counts!! Sign up to the Tt community forum to vote and cheer for your favorite modder! Or use the Tt MOD App for mobile users. By utilizing the app, users can follow-up the contest and join the weekly voting event anytime, anywhere. You will have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes from Thermaltake and the sponsors, including AMD, ASRock, ZOTAC, Plextor, TT Premium, TteSPORTS, and LUXA2. Thermaltake also offers up to $15,000USD cash prizes in total for the top 3 winners. The winners’ list will be announced at the end of November 2021.

How to Vote and Voting Rules: A voting event will be held on the Tt Community forum, and prizes will be given out to members who vote. You can choose to vote via desktop or mobile devices. The Tt MOD App by Thermaltake is tailor-made for the mobile users to receive the latest information from the competition and join the voting event. The total percentage of the score allocated to the community voting is approximately 25%, with 25% by Thermaltake, 25% by expert modders, and 25% by sponsors

The Tt Community platform (http://community.thermaltake.com/) is open to all users. We welcome you to join us by interacting and sharing valuable information and experiences. Most importantly, your opinions and ideas will help us better understand your desires and expectations of our products and services. Don’t hesitate; come register and vote for your favorite modder right away!