110%, China’s network security service market will double in the first half of 2021

“China IT Security Service Market Tracking Report for the First Half of 2021” shows that the overall revenue of China’s IT security service market vendors in the firsCt half of 2021 is approximately US$1.11 billion (approximately RMB 7.15 billion). The scale of vendor revenue has doubled over the same period last year, with an increase of 110% and a year-on-year increase of 38% over 2019 as per the IDC report.

In 2017, with the promulgation and implementation of the Cybersecurity Law, the cybersecurity market has entered a period of comprehensive development, and cybersecurity products and services have ushered in a better market environment. In 2019, the network security service market began to grow rapidly due to multiple factors of policy and demand. In addition to traditional testing services, testing and monitoring services, and compliance services, new service markets such as cloud services and hosting services began to emerge. The network security service market ushered in a period of development dividends in the context of the continuous growth of the original traditional services and the rapid development of new services.

IDC officially launched a data survey on the network security service market in 2020 and will continue to track the development of this market every half year in the future. The network security service market defined by IDC is composed of four sub-markets: security consulting services, IT security education and training services, managed security services, and security integration services. The definition of China’s cyber security service market in the first half of 2021 and the performance of key vendors are as follows (due to rounding, there may be slight errors in the figures):

Security consulting services: It belongs to the category of professional services, including security strategy and planning, compliance and auditing, security strategy evaluation and development, testing services, emergency response services, and other consulting service categories.

Managed security services: IT security services that a security service provider conducts 24/7 remote management or monitoring through a security operation center (SOC).

IT security education and training services: IT security education and training services is an educational activity and process, including enterprise-level training services (including security awareness training, security skills training, large-scale events, safe shooting ranges, etc.), education certification (including certification Training, certification exams, etc.) and three sub-markets of a college education.

In the first half of 2021, the cyber security service market has achieved ultra-high growth. The main driving factors are as follows:

The consulting service market is picking up strongly: In the first half of 2021, driven by policies and industry demands, demand for compliance consulting services, testing consulting services, and emergency response services will be released. At the same time, in the first half of 2020, due to the impact of the epidemic, most of the consulting services cannot be carried out. Driven by the dual factors of the release of backlog demand and the improvement of the epidemic, the security consulting service market in the first half of 2021 increased by 172% year-on-year, and 36% year-on-year compared with 2019;

half of 2021, driven by policies and industry demands, demand for compliance consulting services, testing consulting services, and emergency response services will be released. At the same time, in the first half of 2020, due to the impact of the epidemic, most of the consulting services cannot be carried out. Driven by the dual factors of the release of backlog demand and the improvement of the epidemic, the security consulting service market in the first half of 2021 increased by 172% year-on-year, and 36% year-on-year compared with 2019; The accelerated development of the managed security service market: The accelerated construction of industry security operation centers, the increase in demand for remote hosting under the epidemic, and the development of cloud hosting services under the cloud background have been the main driving forces for the rapid development of China’s managed security service market in the past two years. In the first half of 2021, the continuous increase of smart city operation center construction projects, key information infrastructure-related industry operation center construction projects, and remote equipment custody operation projects promoted a year-on-year growth of 83% in China’s custody security service market in the first half of the year, compared with the same period in 2019 An increase of 74%;

of industry security operation centers, the increase in demand for remote hosting under the epidemic, and the development of cloud hosting services under the cloud background have been the main driving forces for the rapid development of China’s managed security service market in the past two years. In the first half of 2021, the continuous increase of smart city operation center construction projects, key information infrastructure-related industry operation center construction projects, and remote equipment custody operation projects promoted a year-on-year growth of 83% in China’s custody security service market in the first half of the year, compared with the same period in 2019 An increase of 74%; The potential of the enterprise-level training market has gradually emerged: In the first half of 2021, the overall education and training market has grown steadily, reaching a year-on-year growth of 40%. Among them, the enterprise-level training market has increased demand for safety awareness training and safety skills training, but there are fewer independent projects and still Part of the service presentation in the integrated project. In addition, the educational shooting range, as an emerging service market, is growing at a gratifying rate, which has promoted the development of the overall enterprise-level training market.

IDC China’s cyber security market analyst Wang Yiting said that China’s cyber security service market has indeed achieved impressive results in the first half of 2021, and all service sub-markets have achieved rapid growth. It is worth noting that as the epidemic recovers in 2021, many new service markets have begun to exert their strength, which is manifested in the rapid development of emerging markets such as managed security services. IDC has observed that more and more end users have realized that the stacking of security products cannot well solve the security problems faced by enterprises. In the future, service will become the use of the existing product functions of the enterprise, complement its security capabilities, and establish initiative. IDC will continue to track the changes in the market as the best way to protect the security s