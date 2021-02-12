100% Customers Recommend Snowflake for 4th Consecutive Year in Dresner Advisory Services: ADI Report

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced Snowflake received a perfect recommend score in the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Market Study after 100 percent of Snowflake customers who participated in the survey said they would recommend Snowflake to other organizations, for the fourth consecutive year. The ADI report is published annually by Dresner Advisory Services, LLC.

In 2021 Snowflake maintained a high score across all metrics and ranked as an Overall Leader in the Customer Experience Model, which evaluates a vendor’s product and its customers’ real-world experiences with the vendor’s sales and services staff. Additionally, Snowflake achieved the rank of Credibility Leader in the report’s Vendor Credibility Model. High placement in the upper-right quadrant confirms customers believe they receive top value and maintain significant confidence in Snowflake.

“With scores well above the overall sample, Snowflake is an Overall Leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. It is best in class for a number of product measures including scalability, usability, ease of installation, ease of administration, customization and extensibility, and ease of upgrade/migration to new versions. It maintains a perfect recommend score,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

Snowflake’s Senior Vice President of Product Christian Kleinerman, said: “Snowflake’s Data Cloud is helping customers mobilize their data to unlock more business value. To have 100% of customers recommend Snowflake for four consecutive years is a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering product innovations that put our customers’ needs first.”

Dresner rated vendors in the study on a five-point scale across 33 different criteria. Categories covered sales/acquisition experience (eight criteria), value for price paid (one), quality and usefulness of product (12), quality of technical support (five), quality and value of consulting services (five), whether the vendor is recommended (one), and integrity (one). Vendors that Dresner rated include some of the biggest global tech companies in software, cloud services, search, advertising and e-commerce.