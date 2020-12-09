1 out of 2 Organizations Report More Cyber Attacks in Recent Months: Check Point

Check Point conducts global survey of over 600 IT security professionals, where 58% of respondents said their organization has experienced an increase in cyber attacks since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Survey finds securing remote workers is the leading priority and challenge for the next 2 years, as roughly half of organizations believe security will not return to pre-pandemic norms.

Check Point, along with Dimensional Research, conducted a global survey on IT security professionals to reveal organizations’ top security priorities going into 2021. Key findings from the survey of over 600 IT security professionals globally were:

The biggest security challenges going into 2021:

47% of respondents said security for employees working remotely will be the leading challenge

42% of respondents said protecting against phishing and social engineering attacks

41% of respondents said maintaining secure remote access

39% said protecting cloud applications and infrastructure

Top Security priorities for the next 2 years:

61% of respondents said securing remote work was the leading priority

59% of respondents said endpoint and mobile security

52% of respondents said securing public or multiple clouds

30% of respondents said IoT security

24% of respondents said email security

New normal is here to stay:

~ 50% of all respondents believed that their security approach will not return to pre-pandemic norms

~ 29% said that they expect a return to pre-Covid operations at some point in the future

~ 20% believed their situation has now returned to what it was

Right now, organizations face more attacks since the start of the pandemic:

58% of respondents said their organizations have experienced an increase of attacks and threats since the start of the COVOD-19 outbreak

39% said that attack volumes have remained the same

3% said they have fallen

Clear shift in 2020 security strategies:

95% of respondents said their strategies had changed in the second half of the year, the biggest being enabling remote working at scale, cited by 67%

39% of respondents said this was followed by security education for employees

37% of respondents said improving network security and threat prevention

37% of respondents said expanded endpoint and mobile security

31% of respondents said rapid adoption of cloud technologies

27% of respondents said they accelerated current IT projects during 2020, showing that for the majority, their pandemic response involved an unplanned re-invention of their business model

Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director – India & SAARC at Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd, said, “The survey shows that a majority of organizations do not expect their current security issues and priorities to change much over the next two years. For many, the rapid changes they made to their networks and security infrastructures in response to the pandemic will be permanent. At the same time, cyber-attacks and threats are increasing as hackers try to take advantage of those changes. So organizations need to prioritize closing off any security gaps across their new distributed networks, from employees’ home PCs and employees themselves to the data center. Dealing with the impact of the pandemic on business operations, and ensuring they can continue to operate as efficiently and as securely as possible will be the biggest ongoing challenge for most enterprises.”