Newline Interactive’s 2024 Success: AI Advancements, Strategic Partnerships, and Expanding Reach in India’s Education & Corporate Markets

Newline Interactive enhances collaboration with user-friendly solutions, streamlining communication, empowering organizations to excel, and delivering outstanding support to foster lasting partnerships and achieve success. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Karthik Narayanan, MD – India & Middle East, Newline Interactive shares insights on the company’s achievements, innovations, and future plans.

Can you summarize Newline Interactive’s key achievements in 2024?

2024 has been a highly successful year for us, with over 10,000 panels sold across India. We’ve focused on integrating AI technology into our solutions, with key innovations such as panels featuring optical bonding and advanced chipsets like the A311D2. Additionally, we are excited to announce plans for establishing our own facility in India, aligning with the government’s “Make in India” initiative. We invite you to explore our wide range of products on our website, newlineinteractive.in.

How has your three-year partnership with Glory Infocom fueled growth?

Our partnership with Glory Infocom has been extremely fruitful. They have a strong presence in Delhi and neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. Their excellent after-sales support and marketing capabilities have been pivotal. Last year alone, we sold more than 5,000 panels in the northern region through this partnership, and this year, we aim to surpass 8,000 units. Their contribution has been integral to our success in these markets.

India is a significant market for interactive panels. What trends do you see shaping this sector?

India is indeed one of the largest markets for interactive panels, with an estimated size exceeding 200,000 units, alongside regions like China, the U.S., and Europe. However, while China’s market is on a downward trend and growth in the U.S. and Europe has stagnated, India remains a high-growth region. Our focus for the next three years is firmly on India. To cater to this market, we’ve launched our latest education and corporate series panels, addressing the diverse needs of Indian users.

Can you tell us more about Newline’s innovation in AI-driven solutions?

We’ve recognized that the global trend is moving towards AI-driven solutions. In line with this, we introduced the Newline Canvas, the world’s first AI annotation software integrated into interactive panels. This product simplifies teachers’ work by offering AI-powered tools, 3D videos, and interactive content to enhance student understanding. Additionally, we are moving beyond classrooms to cater to home-based education. Our new 43-inch TV for the home segment, equipped with educational apps and AI content, replicates a personalized tuition experience. This innovation helps students learn core subjects like English, Mathematics, and Science while also offering AI-based pronunciation training and interactive features.

What steps has Newline taken to engage Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities?

India’s diversity and vast geography require us to go beyond Tier 1 cities. Starting in July 2024, we set an ambitious goal to host partner events in 33 cities across the country. I am happy to share that we have already covered 26 cities. These events help us connect with local partners, educate them about our solutions, and demonstrate the potential of our products. The event we are hosting today at Crowne Plaza in Delhi is just the beginning of many such initiatives. We believe the sky is the limit when it comes to expanding our reach.

How does Newline plan to address the corporate market in India?

The education segment continues to grow, but we see tremendous opportunities in the corporate sector as well. Our solutions are not limited to corporate meeting rooms. We are catering to industries like healthcare, online coaching, and hospitality. For example, in the medical sector, our solutions can enhance training and patient care. Similarly, our offerings for online coaching and hospitality are tailored to meet specific industry requirements. With the education market continuing its upward trajectory, we predict a significant boom in the corporate segment, and we are well-positioned to capture this growth.

What can users expect from Newline’s latest solutions?

Our latest offerings include solutions running on Android 13 and Android 14, integrated with AI capabilities. These products are designed to provide an unparalleled user experience. While 2024 had its challenges, including global economic uncertainties, we are optimistic about 2025. The changing political landscape across the world and improving India-China relations in recent months make us confident that the interactive panel segment in India will take off significantly.

What message would you like to convey to your partners and customers?

I would like to thank our partners and customers for their continued support. India is a dynamic market, and we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to its needs. I invite everyone to visit our website, newlineinteractive.in, to explore our latest products. Together, we can achieve greater heights and make a lasting impact on the education and corporate sectors in India.

