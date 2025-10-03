Newline Interactive Collaborative Solutions Received Overwhelming Response from the Professional Visitors at InfoComm India 2025

- Advertisement -

Newline Interactive provides user-friendly collaborative solutions that streamline communications to empower organizations to excel. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Karthik Narayanan, MD – India & Middle East, Newline Interactive, shares about the Newlines’s innovations and the highly encouraging response Newline received from the visitors at InfoComm India 2025 (held during September 9 to 11, 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai).

What was the experience of Newline Interactive at the InfoComm India 2025?

At InfoComm India 2025, we saw record-breaking interest in our solutions among the visitors — from educators, corporate leaders, system integrators to government representatives. What stood out was how curious visitors felt that Newline’s solutions would meet their real and specific needs. The feedback from the customers was overwhelmingly positive who desired three things consistently:

1. They want technology that’s easy to use. Teachers don’t want complicated setups; IT managers want plug-and-play. Our products like QPro with USB-C and Canvas AI delivered exactly that.

2. They value after-sales support. Many people specifically asked about our service network in India, and we were proud to show how we’ve expanded local support.

3. They see ROI in quality. Even though India is price-sensitive, customers are now more willing to invest when they see the longevity, energy efficiency, and collaboration benefits our products provide.

Which products attracted the most attention at your booth?

All five of our new introductions had their own fan following.

• DV Premier COB LED Wall was definitely a showstopper. Visitors were amazed at the fine pixel pitch options — as low as 0.93 mm — and the sheer vibrancy of the visuals. For many, it was their first close-up experience with COB LED, and they immediately saw its potential for boardrooms, auditoriums, and premium digital signage.

• STV115+, our 115-inch 4K UHD display, had crowds around it all day. People loved the slim bezel, Android 14 interface, and 24/7 operation capabilities. For lobbies, control rooms, and lecture theatres, it was an eye-opener.

• Newline Canvas AI sparked the most conversations. Teachers and trainers were fascinated by its handwriting recognition, equation solving, and content translation features. They kept telling us, “This is exactly what we need in Indian classrooms.”

• QPro Series impressed IT heads and corporate leaders with its 40-point touch, anti-glare surface, and EDLA certification that unlocks Google Play. Add in USB-C power delivery and WiFi 6, and it was clear why this panel is the future of collaboration.

• SPro Series appealed strongly to schools and mid-sized enterprises. It balances performance with affordability, which makes it an ideal solution for organizations that want to upgrade without overstretching their budgets.

How do you see the Indian market evolving after this year’s event?

India is at a tipping point. Schools are embracing digital classrooms faster than ever, corporates are investing in hybrid-ready meeting spaces, and public spaces are demanding immersive signage. After InfoComm, we know the appetite is only going to grow. What’s exciting is the shift in mindset: people no longer see these solutions as ‘nice-to-have.’ They see them as essential infrastructure for teaching, teamwork, and engagement.

Newline is competing in a very competitive market. What sets you apart after this showcase?

At InfoComm, our key differentiations that attracted visitors’ attention were:

• Cutting-edge technology — COB LED, AI-powered whiteboarding, EDLA-certified panels.

• Hardware + software ecosystem — not just displays, but full collaboration solutions.

• Indian presence — local service, trained technicians, faster turnaround, and a real commitment to this market.

Looking back, what was the highlight of InfoComm India 2025 for Newline?

For me, the highlight was watching a group of school principals test out Canvas AI and then spontaneously start solving equations and drawing diagrams on the board — and realizing they didn’t need any training to use it. That’s exactly what we stand for: technology that feels natural, intuitive, and empowering.

What’s next for Newline India after this successful showcase?

Taking this momentum forward, next year, we’ll expand our service footprint across more Indian cities, explore local assembly to bring down costs, and continue to innovate around AI, energy efficiency, and modular LED solutions. Our mission remains the same: to make collaboration simple and accessible across India.

