Newline Continues to Bring Innovative Solutions, Shaping the Future of Education and Corporate Displays

Newline Interactive transforms collaboration with innovative, user-friendly technology, enhancing communication and empowering organizations while delivering exceptional support and fostering lasting partnerships. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Karthik Narayanan, MD – India & Middle East, Newline Interactive shares insights on their latest innovations and market strategies.

What new solutions are Newline introducing for the education segment?

We’re introducing our latest all-in-one LED solution, the DV series, available in 120″, 150″, and 180″ sizes. Additionally, we’ve expanded into the non-touch segment with the new STV series, and our digital signage offerings range from 43″ to 98″. In the interactive segment, we’ve launched the world’s first EDLA-capable devices—the Q Pro and Z Pro—bringing the full Google ecosystem into our panels. For the education sector, we are introducing the S series, an Android 14-powered interactive solution with 8GB RAM and up to 320GB storage. Infocomm is a crucial event for us, having participated for over a decade in India and globally. This year, there’s a heightened focus on interactive technology, particularly for the rapidly growing education sector in India, and we believe our solutions will greatly support this growth.

What key changes have you observed in the digital display market?

In the Indian market, education accounts for around 70% of business, while corporate contributes 30%. However, this year, we’ve noticed a shift—corporate demand is booming, especially with solutions like EDLA, while education has slowed slightly. Going forward, the education segment will be driven by RAM, ROM, and Android versions, and we’re prepared with our Android 14 solutions featuring 8GB RAM and 320GB storage.

What sets your brand apart from competitors in the market?

Newline has been a leader in the market since 1991, as the original equipment manufacturers of interactive flat panels. What sets us apart is our position as the world’s first EDLA-compatible device manufacturer, a key differentiator. While many players in India focus primarily on the education market with high volumes but lower margins, we maintain a strong presence in the corporate market, holding a 42% share. This allows us to offer higher margins, benefiting both our resellers and distributors.

How is Newline contributing to the Make in India initiative?

While we haven’t been active in the Make in India initiative recently, we’re excited to announce that starting this November, we’ll establish an assembly plant in Chennai to manufacture locally.

What impact do you foresee AI having on the display market?

With the growing interest in AI, highlighted by innovations like ChatGPT, we’ve introduced India’s first AI-enabled whiteboarding software, Newline Canvas. This groundbreaking tool eliminates the need for a teacher by handling complex mathematical problems and chemical equations. Simply write on the board, and Newline Canvas provides instant solutions. Currently, we’re the sole provider of this advanced software in India, reflecting our leadership in the AI-driven market.

Do you have a message for your viewers and partners?

Despite current economic challenges, the interactive segment is poised for significant growth by October, November, and December. I encourage everyone to explore market solutions and after-sales service thoroughly before making decisions. Newline stands out as an excellent choice for those invested in this evolving sector.

