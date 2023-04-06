Newgen’s Contextual Content Services Platform (ECM) Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

- Advertisement - -

Newgen Software, a global provider of the Newgen ONE—low code digital transformation platform—today announced the availability of its content services platform, OmniDocs, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Newgen’s customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

OmniDocs — now commercially available – enables the end-to-end management­ of enterprise content, from origination to disposition. The platform connects content and processes in a contextually accurate manner and enables organizations to go digital. It comes integrated with smart tools to capture content from multiple sources, manage it in a secure centralized repository, and make information easily accessible for users. It offers flexibility to access or deliver content via mobile and the cloud, creating a highly connected and digital workplace.

With the commercial transactability status, Newgen shall be able to expand its solution portfolio and maximize profitability by entering new markets and optimizing its sales and marketing efforts. This will lead to greater opportunities for upsell and cross-sell, faster sales cycles, and better marketing insights.

Mr. Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, Sales, Newgen Software.

“By collaborating with Microsoft, we will be able to enhance our sales efforts and offer a top-notch solution to our customers that leverages the power of Azure’s cloud-based infrastructure,” said Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVPat Newgen Software. “Our platform can be leveraged by users to create a boundaryless workplace with anytime-anywhere content access and document management.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re pleased to welcome Newgen to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

