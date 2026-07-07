Newgen Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Global Growth and Advance its Vision of Orchestrating Intelligent Enterprises

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Newgen Software Technologies Limited announced strategic leadership appointments that position the company for its next phase of global growth while reinforcing its vision of Orchestrating Intelligent Enterprises.

The Board of Directors has appointed Tarun Nandwani as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 1, 2026. As CEO, Tarun will lead the company’s strategy, innovation, operations, and global execution, driving Newgen’s next phase of growth and strengthening its position as a leader in AI-powered enterprise software.

To further accelerate its global growth agenda, Newgen has also created the new role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and appointed Pramod Kumar to lead the company’s worldwide growth strategy. In this role, he will drive market expansion, strategic partnerships, ecosystem development, go-to-market effectiveness, customer acquisition, and long-term revenue growth across global markets.

These appointments mark an important milestone in Newgen’s evolution and reflect the company’s confidence in the opportunities emerging at the intersection of AI, automation, and enterprise transformation.

As enterprises move beyond deploying AI in isolated use cases to reimagining how they operate, Newgen is enabling organizations to orchestrate intelligent enterprises, bringing together processes, content, communications, data, and AI on a unified platform. Rather than disconnected systems and fragmented automation, enterprises gain an intelligent orchestration layer where decisions, workflows, and customer experiences continuously adapt in real time with governance, trust, and control built in.

The enhanced leadership structure strengthens Newgen’s ability to execute this vision globally, helping customers accelerate digital transformation while delivering greater agility, resilience, productivity, and business outcomes.

Following the previously announced resignation of Virender Jeet, these appointments ensure leadership continuity while positioning Newgen to deepen customer engagement, expand into new markets, strengthen strategic partnerships, and create sustained value for customers, employees, partners, and shareholders.

Commenting on the appointments, the Board collectively said, “Newgen has built a remarkable foundation through innovation, customer-centricity, and execution excellence. Today, enterprises across the world are looking beyond automation toward intelligent, AI-driven operations. Newgen is uniquely positioned to help organizations orchestrate intelligent enterprises at scale. Tarun and Pramod have each played an instrumental role in building Newgen’s success over many years. Their leadership, customer focus, and deep understanding of our market position us exceptionally well to lead Newgen into its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Tarun has been an integral part of Newgen’s leadership team, playing a pivotal role in scaling the company’s global operations, strengthening delivery excellence, driving customer success, and building a high-performance organization. His deep understanding of Newgen’s business, customers, and people positions him strongly to lead the company through its next phase of growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Tarun Nandwani, CEO, Newgen Software said, “Newgen’s journey has always been defined by innovation, customer trust, and a passion for solving complex business challenges. I am honored to take on this responsibility at a time when enterprises are rethinking how they operate in an AI-first world. Our vision is to help organizations orchestrate intelligence across every process, interaction, and decision. With our differentiated platform, talented teams, and strong customer relationships, we are exceptionally well positioned to help enterprises transform with confidence while building on Newgen’s strong foundation for sustainable global growth.”

Pramod has been an integral part of Newgen’s leadership team for over 27 years, successfully leading multiple business and geographic portfolios while expanding Newgen’s presence across key global markets.

Mr. Pramod Kumar, Chief Growth Officer, Newgen Software

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Pramod Kumar, Chief Growth Officer, Newgen Software said, “The opportunity ahead of us is tremendous. For decades, Newgen has been the trusted custodian of enterprise content and mission-critical business processes for leading organizations across the globe. With the AI-powered NewgenONE platform, enterprise content is transformed into an AI-ready knowledge foundation, enabling business processes and applications to leverage trusted organizational knowledge with greater accuracy, governance, and explainability. This is empowering our customers to make smarter decisions, automate workflows, orchestrate agents, generate contextual insights, and deliver intelligent experiences.

As enterprises accelerate their AI transformation journeys, they are seeking trusted partners who can help modernize operations, unlock tangible business value from AI, and deliver measurable outcomes. I look forward to expanding Newgen’s global footprint, strengthening strategic partnerships, deepening customer relationships, and accelerating the company’s next phase of sustainable growth.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Newgen

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