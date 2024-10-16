Newgen Software reports Revenues from operations at Rs 361 cr in Q2 FY’25, up 23% YoY

- Advertisement -

The management of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 at its Board Meeting held on October 15, 2024.

Key Highlights- Q2 FY’25 v/s Q2 FY’24

Mr. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mr. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. said, “We are excited to report another strong growth quarter in terms of revenue and profits. License revenues have grown by 52% YoY with a number of significant deal closures. We continue to see customers expanding their adoption of our platform and solutions, increasing the overall lifetime value of our customer relationships. During the quarter, we have seen continuous traction across our existing accelerator lines, including Customer Onboarding, SME Lending, Supply Chain Finance, Payment Hub and Trade Finance. We are also strengthening our footprint in the emerging markets through newer solutions.”

Mr. Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

“All our key markets have performed well during the quarter with APAC witnessing strong growth for two consecutive quarters now. While Banking & Financial Services continue to be our core verticals, we saw increasing traction in the Insurance and Government segment in the quarter,” said Mr. Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

