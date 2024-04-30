Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Newgen Software Achieves Record Quarterly Profit, Exceeds Rs 100 Crores for First Time

The management of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. announced results for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2024 at its Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mr. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. said, “We are delighted to close another good growth year in terms of revenues and profits with strong growth in India and EMEA markets. Our large customer base has been increasing, leading to strong growth in revenue per customer. For the quarter, we have registered our highest ever quarterly revenue at Rs 375 crores in Q4. Profit after tax crossed Rs 100 crores for the first time in a quarter.”

Mr. Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

“Our commitment to innovation and delivering value to our customers remains steadfast. During the year, we worked constantly on refining and expanding the capabilities of our platforms and solutions. We have successfully rolled out several new versions, with enhanced features, improved design and deployment journeys, enhanced AI/ML capabilities, improved security, and user-centric upgrades. We have increased revenues from existing customers as well as added 51 new logos in FY’24,” said Mr. Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

