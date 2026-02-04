Newgen Recognized in The Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software Landscape by an Independent Research Firm

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Newgen Software, a global provider of an AI-first, unified digital transformation platform, has been recognized among “Notable Vendors” in Forrester’s “The Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software Landscape, Q4 2025,” report.

Forrester defines accounts payable invoice automation (APIA) as “software tools for processing inbound invoices to ensure that they are correct and to set up timely payment to suppliers for the goods and services purchased.”

According to the report, “companies use APIA software to streamline and automate their accounts payable processes, reduce manual operations, improve operational efficiency, capture early payment discounts, comply with e-invoicing regulations, manage fraud, and enrich financial and cash flow data and analytics insights.”

Newgen appeared in the list of vendors from around the globe, with a geographic focus spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. According to the report, Newgen’s industry focus includes pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, as well as the manufacturing/production of consumer and high-tech products. The company reported to Forrester that it offers multiple deployment options, including on-premises and hosted private SaaS models.

Ms. Runki Goswami, CMO at Newgen

Commenting on the recognition, Ms. Runki Goswami, CMO at Newgen said, “As enterprises operate across regions and regulatory environments, accounts payable automation must be flexible, scalable, and globally deployable. To operate effectively at scale, organizations need solutions that can handle diverse invoice formats and compliance requirements without adding operational complexity. We believe our inclusion in this report reflects our ability to support diverse enterprise needs while maintaining consistency, governance, and control.”

Newgen helps organizations simplify the complete invoice lifecycle, from capture through validation and payment, while reducing manual hand-offs and accelerating turnaround times. The solution built on an AI-first, low-code platform streamlines finance workflows and provides real-time analytics and performance dashboards that help teams maintain greater control over cash and working capital.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Newgen Software

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 81