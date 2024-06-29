Newgen Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for State and Local Government Grant Management Solutions

- Advertisement -

Newgen Software, a global provider of a unified low-code platform, announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for State and Local Government Grant Management Solutions. The report states that ‘Government CIOs should use this research to determine the solution that best meets their organizations’ criteria by understanding the scope and scale of the market.’

Newgen’s Grant Management software can automate and streamline the process — from application intake and eligibility verification to award management and performance monitoring. Government users can apply its built-in configurable rules to optimize time and cost.

As per the Market Guide, ‘the common services across grant management phases include case management, workflow, documentation and records management, and data services and data warehouse along with a few others.’

Ms. Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing at Newgen Software said, “The recognition, we believe, marks a significant achievement for Newgen in the competitive landscape of grant management. We remain dedicated to providing innovative solutions that assist government leaders in fulfilling their fiduciary duties for managing grant performance.”

