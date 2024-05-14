Newgen Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Commercial Banking Cash Management and Trade Finance Solutions 2023 Report

- Advertisement -

Newgen Software, a global provider of a low-code platform for end-to-end automation at scale, announced that it has been named in the Gartner® Market Guide for Commercial Banking Cash Management and Trade Finance Solutions, 2023 report.

Gartner describes global banking cash management and trade finance solutions as “capabilities that support end-to-end business and product processes, a consistent operating model, and client services in the corporate treasury and working capital domains.” The report will help bank CIOs gain insights into the vendor solutions available in the market.

Newgen’s Trade Finance Solution, built on the NewgenONE low-code platform, offers transaction origination, transaction processing, and document management capabilities. The Swift-Compatible Solution enables commercial banks to comply with the latest Swift standards and enriches the journey orchestration for both customers and internal bank users.

Ms. Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing at Newgen Software.

“Newgen excels in delivering operational excellence and unifying customer experience with its advanced trade finance solution. We believe this Gartner recognition reaffirms the critical role our innovative solutions play in creating a connected digital ecosystem and fulfilling the unique requirements of our commercial clients,” said Ms. Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing at Newgen Software.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Newgen Software

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429